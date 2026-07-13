Ready Before the Storm: Army Emergency Relief helps Soldiers prepare for hurricane season

Courtesy Photo | As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season enters its most active months, Army Emergency Relief (AER) officials are urging Soldiers to prepare now—not only to protect their families, but also to ensure they remain ready to answer the nation's call when disaster strikes. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season enters its most active months, Army Emergency...... read more read more

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season enters its most active months, Army Emergency Relief (AER) officials are urging Soldiers to prepare now—not only to protect their families, but also to ensure they remain ready to answer the nation's call when disaster strikes.

Army Emergency Relief, a nonprofit organization, provides emergency financial assistance to eligible active-duty Soldiers, retired Soldiers and qualified surviving family members facing unexpected financial hardships. During disasters, the organization may provide grants, interest-free loans or a combination of both to help families recover from immediate financial challenges.

"Preparation is one of the best ways to reduce stress before and after a hurricane," said Edwidg Pedre, financial counselor and Army Emergency Relief officer at Fort Buchanan. "We want to stabilize a Soldier's financial situation so they can focus on taking care of their families and accomplishing the mission."

Pedre said disaster assistance can help cover immediate necessities, including food, fuel, water, temporary lodging, minor home repairs and other essential living expenses.

His most important recommendation is simple: establish an Army Emergency Relief online account before a storm ever appears in the forecast. By uploading identification documents, banking information and other required paperwork in advance, Soldiers can submit applications remotely if installation offices temporarily close because of severe weather.

"Be ready if something happens," Pedre said.

According to Pedre, applications containing all required documentation can often be processed in as little as five minutes.

"If everything is in there, I can process an application in five minutes," he said.

The Army developed the Army Emergency Relief online application portal as a direct lesson learned from Hurricane Maria, when widespread power outages, damaged infrastructure and limited access to government services made it difficult for many Soldiers and families to access emergency financial assistance. The system was further enhanced following Hurricane Fiona, allowing Soldiers to establish accounts, upload required documents and submit applications remotely, even when installation operations are disrupted.

Still, Pedre said the system is only effective if Soldiers prepare before disaster strikes.

"People don't look at things until they need it," Pedre said. "They need to be ready. They need to understand how the process works."

In Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean, hurricane activity historically peaks during September. For Soldiers stationed on the island, that reality carries an added responsibility.

When Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, Soldiers assigned to local Army commands did not have the luxury of waiting for help to arrive. While military units from the continental United States mobilized and deployed to support the response, Soldiers already serving on the island immediately launched lifesaving missions, clearing roads, distributing emergency supplies, restoring critical services and helping communities begin the long road to recovery.

Many of those Soldiers accomplished the mission while their own families were coping with the devastating effects of the storm. Pedre said that experience demonstrates why family preparedness is inseparable from Army readiness.

"When Soldiers know their loved ones are safe and have access to emergency financial assistance if needed, they can focus on serving others when their community needs them most," Pedre said.

While Army Emergency Relief provides critical financial assistance following disasters, Pedre emphasized that the program complements—not replaces—homeowners, renters and vehicle insurance. Depending on individual circumstances, applicants may also need to seek assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency before additional aid is approved.

"Have you gone to your insurance? Have you gone to FEMA? That's when AER comes into play," Pedre said.

As hurricane season continues through Nov. 30, Pedre hopes every Soldier will take action before the next storm forms.

"My job is to help the Soldier," Pedre said. "I don't need to add more stress to their life."

Since 1942, Army Emergency Relief has stood beside Soldiers and Army Families during some of life's most difficult moments, providing emergency financial assistance, educational scholarships and enduring support that strengthens both families and Army readiness.

Fort Buchanan officials encourage every Soldier and family member to review their emergency plans, build disaster supply kits and establish an Army Emergency Relief online account before the height of hurricane season. Preparing today can make all the difference tomorrow. Even though the AER program has an office located at building number 225, at the Army’s home in the Caribbean, it serves all Soldiers around the island. Soldiers, retirees and family members who are interested in knowing more about the AER, can call 787-707-3310.