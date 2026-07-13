USAMMC-E welcomes new commander

Photo By Kathryn Ellis-Warfield | Col. Qui Nguy, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, passes the unit colors back to Sgt. Maj. Deshawn Hamilton, USAMMC-E's senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony July 8, 2026, at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Nguy assumed command from Col. Chad Vermillion. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kathryn Ellis-Warfield | Col. Qui Nguy, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe,...... read more read more

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe welcomed its new commander, Col. Qui Nguy, during a change of command ceremony July 8.

Nguy assumed command of USAMMC-E from Col. Chad Vermillion, who successfully led the strategic medical logistics hub through historic and unprecedented changes in the global landscape over the past two years.

As a direct reporting unit to U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, USAMMC-E is responsible for the procurement, storage, distribution and maintenance of medical equipment and supply for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, as well as providing support to U.S. Central Command and Department of State activities in the region.

AMLC Commander Col. Deon Maxwell presided over the ceremony and facilitated the traditional passing of the unit's colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility.

During his remarks, Maxwell praised Vermillion’s steadfast leadership and the command's vast impact under his tenure. USAMMC-E serves as the theater lead agent for medical materiel, or TLAMM, providing critical medical logistics support across multiple continents.

"Chad, during your time in command, the theater has faced historic and unprecedented changes," Maxwell said. "Under your leadership, USAMMC-E successfully navigated complex supply chain disruptions, pushed billions of dollars in medical materiel, managed critical blood operations and provided world-class medical maintenance and optical fabrication support."

Maxwell highlighted Vermillion's success in leading a diverse, multinational workforce of military, Army Civilians and local national employees through numerous real-world operations, including operations in Eastern Europe and Operation United Assistance.

Reflecting on his time in command, Vermillion expressed deep gratitude to his family, AMLC leadership and the dedicated USAMMC-E workforce. He underscored the sheer magnitude of the center's mission.

"Fifty percent of the landmass of this globe is supported by a team of just under 300 people," Vermillion said, addressing the formation. "I don't care what your job is, I don't care what you do, you have to acknowledge that is a phenomenal and amazing mission. The smartest thing that I ever did in this command was to get out of your way."

Vermillion leaves behind a legacy of excellence, transitioning the command to Nguy, whom Maxwell described as bringing the "exact right blend of operational experience and strategic insight required to lead this great organization."

Nguy arrives at USAMMC-E with a highly decorated career in military medical logistics. He most recently served as the deputy commander for the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

Commissioned as a Medical Service Corps officer in 2003 through the Army's Green to Gold program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Nguy has served in various critical tactical, operational and strategic roles for over more than two decades.

Addressing his new command for the first time, Nguy thanked his predecessors and outlined his mission-focused vision for the future of USAMMC-E.

"The strategic environment is as dynamic as ever, and the demands placed upon USAMMC-E will only continue to grow as we adapt to future operational requirements and strengthen our alliances across the theater," Nguy said. "My commitment is clear: we will remain mission-focused, disciplined in the fundamentals, precise in execution and agile enough to meet emerging requirements. We will take care of our people."

Activated in December 1951 as the Rhine Medical Depot in Einsiedlerhof, Germany, USAMMC-E has a long history of evolving to meet the needs of the warfighter. Today, its core mission remains to synchronize and provide medical logistics support to the joint warfighter.

AMLC is a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.