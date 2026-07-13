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    USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 13-17 JULY 2026

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Story by Chris Frazier 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Help protect your team by sharing this critical on- and off-duty safety guidance across your commands and organizations today. If you are unable to open the article links embedded within the attached PDF, utilize the links provided below.

    ENFORCING STANDARDS

    A routine convoy movement. A split-second oversight. Then, a crushing rollover. Think your highly trained unit is immune? Complacency is the silent threat lurking in every mission. In this firsthand account, a leader reveals how fatigue breeds deadly shortcuts and why SOPs are never optional. Read his powerful story to discover how decisive leader intervention can mean the difference between minor bruises and a fatal mishap. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8276/Always-to-Standard?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

    SAFE SUMMER PHYSICAL TRAINING

    Scorching heat can sideline even the fittest Soldiers. An avid runner shares his hard-earned tactical wisdom on hydration, gear and listening to your body. Apply these proven prep and recovery strategies to train safely all summer long. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8277/Safe-Summer-Running?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

    PRE-MISSION REHEARSALS

    A sudden landing zone shift forced a MEDEVAC crew into a zero-visibility brownout. This near miss proves why rehearsals are vital and highlights how superb crew coordination prevented a catastrophic dynamic rollover. Check out their critical lessons learned. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8278/Stick-to-the-Plan?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

    HOW WILL YOUR REEL END?

    The USACRC’s latest Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation asks: How will your REEL end? Check out this pedestrian safety video to help your Soldiers recognize off-duty hazards, stay alert on foot and avoid catastrophic mishaps. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Video-Library/Video-Player/VideoId/584/how-will-your-reel-end-pedestrian-safety

    WHAT’S KILLING US?

    As you continue to navigate the high-risk summer season, keeping Soldiers safe must remain a leader’s top priority. The USACRC has developed pocket-sized cards packed with critical leader talking points to help you mitigate these seasonal hazards. Click below to download your copy and start the conversation today! https://safety.army.mil/Portals/0/Documents/MEDIA/SEASONALSAFTEYCAMPAIGNS/Standard/Spring-Summer-Whats-Killing-Us-2026.pdf

    STAY IN THE LOOP

    Do you want timely safety information delivered straight to your inbox? Stay ahead of on- and off-duty hazards to mitigate risk and prevent losses in your formation. Subscribe to the weekly Risk Management newsletter and our other mission-essential products today to help preserve your combat power. Get your subscription here: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:10
    Story ID: 569924
    Location: US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 13-17 JULY 2026, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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