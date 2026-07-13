USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 13-17 JULY 2026

Help protect your team by sharing this critical on- and off-duty safety guidance across your commands and organizations today. If you are unable to open the article links embedded within the attached PDF, utilize the links provided below.

ENFORCING STANDARDS

A routine convoy movement. A split-second oversight. Then, a crushing rollover. Think your highly trained unit is immune? Complacency is the silent threat lurking in every mission. In this firsthand account, a leader reveals how fatigue breeds deadly shortcuts and why SOPs are never optional. Read his powerful story to discover how decisive leader intervention can mean the difference between minor bruises and a fatal mishap. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8276/Always-to-Standard?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

SAFE SUMMER PHYSICAL TRAINING

Scorching heat can sideline even the fittest Soldiers. An avid runner shares his hard-earned tactical wisdom on hydration, gear and listening to your body. Apply these proven prep and recovery strategies to train safely all summer long. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8277/Safe-Summer-Running?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

PRE-MISSION REHEARSALS

A sudden landing zone shift forced a MEDEVAC crew into a zero-visibility brownout. This near miss proves why rehearsals are vital and highlights how superb crew coordination prevented a catastrophic dynamic rollover. Check out their critical lessons learned. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8278/Stick-to-the-Plan?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

HOW WILL YOUR REEL END?

The USACRC’s latest Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation asks: How will your REEL end? Check out this pedestrian safety video to help your Soldiers recognize off-duty hazards, stay alert on foot and avoid catastrophic mishaps. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Video-Library/Video-Player/VideoId/584/how-will-your-reel-end-pedestrian-safety

WHAT’S KILLING US?

As you continue to navigate the high-risk summer season, keeping Soldiers safe must remain a leader’s top priority. The USACRC has developed pocket-sized cards packed with critical leader talking points to help you mitigate these seasonal hazards. Click below to download your copy and start the conversation today! https://safety.army.mil/Portals/0/Documents/MEDIA/SEASONALSAFTEYCAMPAIGNS/Standard/Spring-Summer-Whats-Killing-Us-2026.pdf

STAY IN THE LOOP

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