More than 1,000 Cyber Warriors Converge on Arkansas for Cyber Shield 2026

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jason Archer | Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Erin Parkin, 137 Special Ops Communications, completes an exercise simulating a cybersecurity event during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 13, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, bringing together over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK, Ark - The Department of Defense has commenced Cyber Shield 2026, the largest and longest-running unclassified cyber defense exercise in the nation. Over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 international partners have gathered here at Camp Robinson to develop and test their defensive capabilities in real-world cyber scenarios–fortifying national security.

The exercise, which runs from July 12-25, 2026, brings together military cyber warriors, civilian counterparts, and international allies to focus on protecting critical infrastructure, such as water and power grids. Because Little Rock serves as a significant regional energy hub, the location provides a relevant environment for training to thwart potential disruptions.

During the welcome ceremony held at the Professional Education Center, U.S. Congressman French Hill addressed the assembly of participants, emphasizing the urgency of this mission.

“This is the biggest challenge that you don’t read about in our headlines,” Hill said. “Civilian infrastructure is important: our water, our grid, and Cyber Shield has focused on that.”

Hill further underscored the importance of the event as a strategic necessity.

“Our adversaries are out to disrupt this country from within through network connectivity, and that is why we are all here today,” Hill said. “It is not merely an exercise in the traditional sense; it is a vital large-scale mobilization of our digital sovereignty.”

Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas Adjutant General, also spoke to the participants, welcoming the diverse force to the Natural State. The exercise integrates military personnel and civilian experts into "blue teams" representing friendly forces and "red teams" simulating the adversary forces. In a simulated environment, the red teams will try to attack critical infrastructure with malicious code. The blue teams, made up of U.S. military and their international counterparts, will defend their cyber domain in real time to simulate threats from real-world adversaries. The integration of international partners is an integral component of Cyber Shield, given the recognition that cyber defense is a global threat requiring a unified response.