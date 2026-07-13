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Ranger receives top New England District safety award after saving drowning child Your browser does not support the audio element.

CONCORD, Mass.— Col. Justin R. Pabis, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District, presented West Hill Dam Park Ranger Ronald Woodall with the Golden Lobster Safety Award on June 26, recognizing his heroic rescue of a drowning child while on vacation.



The presentation took place during the district’s annual Founders Day ceremony in Concord. The Golden Lobster Safety Award is the highest of three safety honors exclusive to the New England District. Nominated by the district's Corporate Board and approved by the commander, the award recognizes exceptional safety actions and achievements that resonate beyond regional boundaries.



Woodall was honored for his rapid intervention on Dec. 23, 2025, while vacationing in Florida, where he saved the life of a child who was drowning in a hotel pool.



“Leveraging his training, Park Ranger Ronald A. Woodall assessed the victim and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive him, demonstrating that rangers are never truly ‘off duty’ in their selfless service to the public,” said Jon Belmont, the New England District’s chief of staff. “His decisiveness and dedication to the preservation of human life exemplify the highest standards of civilian service and reflect great credit upon himself, the New England District, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.”



Woodall said he and his family were relaxing by their hotel pool when his girlfriend noticed the child being pulled from the water. Woodall immediately sprang into action.



“The only thing going through my mind was that I needed to act, especially since there was only one other person beginning CPR,” Woodall said. “I got out of the far side of the pool and ran toward the child while screaming for people to call 911.”



Upon reaching the child, Woodall assisted in administering two rounds of CPR.



“The child regained consciousness but was wheezing and struggling to breathe,” Woodall said. “His lips were still blue, and his eyes were rolling around.”



Woodall delivered several more rescue breaths, prompting the child to expel the remaining liquid from his lungs.

“When EMS arrived, I told them that they should watch him for more signs of secondary drowning,” Woodall said.

Once emergency medical services transported the child to a local hospital, Woodall underwent a routine post-incident medical screening because some of the liquid the child expelled entered his mouth.



The rescue carried a profound personal weight for Woodall. Prior to transferring to the New England District, he worked at Thurmond Lake/Clarks Hill Dam, where he was involved in eight drowning recoveries.



“It impacted me greatly, and I’ve carried those experiences with me since 2015,” Woodall said. “This opportunity to help save a life has helped to ease the trauma from those events.”



Woodall expressed gratitude for receiving the Golden Lobster Safety Award and hopes his story encourages other CPR-trained individuals to step forward when lives are on the line.