As Capt. Amanda Nash reflects on two years of success commanding WCAP, Capt. Sarah Wyly takes the reins

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Capt. Amanda Nash reflected on what she will miss the most as the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program commander.



“Without a doubt the Soldiers and their Families,” said Nash, an explosive ordnance disposal officer (89E) who passed the guidon of leadership to Capt. Sarah Wyly during a change of command ceremony July 10. “The team is some of the most competitive and competent individuals I’ve had the pleasure to work with. They make every day fun, and it was truly a blessing to get to know them.”



Nash added the character traits that allow WCAP Soldier‑Athletes to excel at the highest levels of competition will also enable them to succeed in every military environment.



WCAP Soldier-Athletes personified Army excellence on the world stage during Nash’s two years in command.



During the Paris Olympics, Capt. Sammy Sullivan played a key role in leading the U.S. Women’s 7s Rugby Team to the bronze medal, and Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks won five silver medals, set an American record in the 100-meter backstroke in Paralympic swimming, and was selected for the honor to be the flag bearer during the closing ceremonies.



During the 2026 Winter Olympics, bobsledder Sgt. Frank Del Duca was chosen to be the Team USA flag bearer for the opening ceremonies, and Lt. Col. Chris Fogt, Lt. Col. Garrett Hines, and Sgt. 1st Class Shauna Rohbock guided the Team USA Bobsled team to one gold and two bronze medals.



She also managed a $12 million budget and ensured Soldier-Athletes had everything they needed to compete and win at the highest levels. She partnered with Army recruiting to help the Soldier-Athletes make over 63,000 meaningful connections with young Americans and directly inspiring the next generation to serve.



Nash praised Army Environmental Command Commander Col. Danielle Taylor, IMCOM Business and Recreation Development Director J.J. Love, WCAP Program Manager Willie Wilson, 1st Sgt. Quentin McCoy, the civilian coaches, high performance team, and platoon leadership during her remarks, but saved her highest praise for the Soldier-Athletes.



“You are my favorite part of this job,” Nash said. “Your dedication, intelligence, and competitiveness are unmatched. You excelled not only in your sports but academically, from producing honor graduates, Commandant’s List recipients, to Iron Soldiers.”



Celebrating the Soldier-Athletes’ podium finishes was incredible, Nash said, but witnessing personal milestones meant even more — weddings, engagements, graduations, promotions, and six births over the past 24 months.



Wyly, an engineering officer (12A) who recently completed the Captain’s Career Course at Fort Leonard Wood, brings both an athletic and military perspective in her new role. She was a tennis player at the University of Lynchburg before she was commissioned in the Army and will pursue a master’s in sports management.



“Growing up as an athlete, I understand what it means to be fully engulfed in training, but serving almost six years in the Army, I also understand the Soldier side,” Wyly said. “That well-roundedness makes me a good candidate for this job.”



Wyly also emphasizes a strong people-first mentality to WCAP.



“What can we do to help you be with your family? What can we do to help your career? You want to go to a school that will help you? Let’s make that happen,” she said. “Another big thing is giving people their time back with their families – their true support systems. If they’re training or competing over a weekend and need time for a child’s birthday on a Tuesday? Absolutely. Take your time. Do what you need to do and come back ready to fight or compete.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.14.2026 12:28 Story ID: 569906 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, As Capt. Amanda Nash reflects on two years of success commanding WCAP, Capt. Sarah Wyly takes the reins, by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.