The Originals: Celebrating 74 Years

Photo By Pfc. Mercedez Grove | Members of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather around the Trojan Horse statue during the 74th Anniversary Originals Week opening ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 8, 2026. From June 8-11, 10th SFG (A) commemorated 74 years of operating with a series of events that fostered kinship across the organization and boosted morale. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mercedez Grove) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Pfc. Mercedez Grove | Members of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather around the Trojan Horse...... read more read more

FORT CARSON, Colo. – After decades of operational service, the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) celebrated its 74th Anniversary Originals Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 8-11, culminating with the 10th SFG (A) 74th Anniversary Ball on June 12. Originals Week brought together Soldiers, families and civilians to reflect on the unit's history while participating in a week of traditions and competitions designed to strengthen the bonds that continue to define the organization.

Since being activated on June 19, 1952, ‘The Originals’ have built a legacy embedded in courage, resilience, and mission success. Over the years, its Soldiers have operated across the globe, earning an honorable reputation as some of the Army’s most capable and versatile warriors. Originals Week serves as a tribute to that legacy, honoring the Green Berets who paved the way for the Soldiers who carry the standard forward today.

Throughout the week, Soldiers participated in a series of challenging competitions designed to test their physical and mental limits. Events tested everything from physical endurance and marksmanship to problem-solving and teamwork. Whether competing on the soccer field, in the box ring, navigating terrain, or competing in the “Fittest Original,” participants demonstrated the grit and determination that define the Special Forces regiment.

“This week is about competition, teamwork, and celebrating the spirit that’s defined 10th Group for 74 years,” stated Col. Nathanael Joslyn, commander of the 10th SFG (A).

Beyond the competitions, Originals Week provided opportunities for remembrance and celebration. Opening and closing ceremonies highlighted the group’s rich history and honored its many accomplishments. Family Day allowed a relaxed and festive atmosphere, giving loved ones a chance to connect with the unit and experience a glimpse of the Special Forces community. A sense of pride filled the compound as stories, laughter, and remembrance were shared.

“This is our chance to come together, compete hard, and enjoy some well-earned time as a Group,” said Joslyn.

During the closing ceremony, selected service members and spouses were recognized with awards presented by Col. Joslyn for their outstanding service and unwavering support to the unit and its members. These awards highlighted that the strength of the 10th SFG (A) goes beyond the battlefield and is built on the commitment of both Soldiers and their families.

More than a week of competition and celebration, the 74th Annual Originals Week served as a powerful reminder of what it means to be part of the 10th SFG (A). It honored the legacy of those who came before and those who gave their lives in service. It celebrated the achievements of today’s fighting force while inspiring the next generation of Green Berets and Soldiers to carry forward the traditions, values, and spirit that have defined the organization for more than seven decades.