'It's About People' : Sergeant Major Retires After 36 Years of Military Service Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey C. Sima spent 36 years wearing the Army uniform, but when asked what mattered most, his answer wasn't a rank, an assignment or a deployment.

"It's about people," he told family, friends, fellow Soldiers and military leaders gathered during his retirement ceremony, July 11, at the Illinois Army National Guard Marseilles Armory . "If I made a difference in even one Soldier's life or career, then every sacrifice was worth it."

That philosophy defined a career that began in 1990 when Sima enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist. Over the next three and a half decades, he served in chemical, transportation and security force assistance units across Illinois, ultimately retiring as the Logistics (G4) Sergeant Major at the Illinois National Guard’s headquarters.

For Col. Shawn Nokes, who served alongside Sima for years, one word immediately comes to mind.

"Family," Nokes said.

"From day one, he talked about his kids. Their pictures were always hanging in his office, and every day he was telling stories about them. He cared deeply about Soldiers, built relationships and never took credit for himself. He was always about the team."

Throughout his career, Sima served as a squad leader, platoon sergeant, first sergeant, battalion command sergeant major, brigade command sergeant major and logistics sergeant major. Along the way, he mentored generations of Soldiers, earning a reputation as a leader who placed people before himself.

During the ceremony, Nokes thanked Sima's family for the sacrifices they made throughout his military career.

"We couldn't have served with him without your support," Nokes said. "Thank you for allowing us to have him for so long."

While the ceremony celebrated Sima's accomplishments, it was equally filled with laughter. Nokes shared stories about Sima's competitive nature, his favorite dance moves and friendly rivalries built over years of service, offering a glimpse into the relationships that extended beyond the uniform.

When Sima addressed the audience, he reflected less on milestones and more on the people who shaped his journey.

"The Army has given me far more than a part-time career," Sima said. "It has given me lifelong friendships, opportunities to lead America's sons and daughters, and the privilege of serving something much greater than myself."

He thanked his mentors for challenging him, his fellow Soldiers for trusting him, and his family for standing beside him through decades of weekend drills, annual training and deployments.

He reserved special recognition for his children — Jackson, Carter, Andrew and Gianna — acknowledging the sacrifices they made throughout his military career.

As he reflected on more than three decades in uniform, Sima said the greatest measure of success was never found in titles or positions.

Instead, it was the opportunity to influence others.

"I learned it isn't about ranks," Sima said. "It's about people."

As the ceremony came to a close, Sima retired after 36 years of service, leaving behind a legacy built not only on leadership, but on the Soldiers he mentored, the teams he strengthened and the relationships he forged throughout the Illinois Army National Guard.