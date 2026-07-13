Staff in the Spotlight: Machinist’s Mate First Class Skyler Lao

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen | Meet Machinist's Mate 1st Class Skyler Lao, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp. see less | View Image Page

Meet Machinist's Mate 1st Class Skyler Lao, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp.

Long before Lao stood in front of a division of his own, he sat in the stands at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, watching his older brother graduate from the same boot camp where he now serves.

"Looking up at the flags, watching admirals arrive to gun salutes, experiencing the Navy's traditions firsthand instead of on a TV screen, I fell in love with its history and heritage," Lao said. "That's when I knew the Navy was where I wanted to be."

A native of Las Vegas, Lao grew up watching World War II documentaries with his two older brothers and listening to his uncle tell stories from his service in the Philippine Army. His oldest brother joined the Air Force. His middle brother joined the Navy. The sense of duty in the household was never in question.

But the family story runs deeper than service. Lao and his brothers are first-generation Americans, sons of parents who immigrated from the Philippines in pursuit of a better life.

"When I graduated from boot camp, it was the first time my parents saw all of their children in service uniforms," Lao said. "The pride in their eyes made every sacrifice worth it."

Years later, that story came full circle in a way he never anticipated. Stationed aboard USS Wasp (LHD-1), Lao deployed off the coast of the Philippines to provide humanitarian relief after a devastating typhoon struck the northern part of the country.

"Returning to support the country where they were raised was my way of honoring my parents and giving back for everything they sacrificed for us," he said.

The value his parents instilled above all others was family—something Lao also found in the fleet.

"I was taught that family takes care of one another, because at the end of the day, all we have is each other," Lao said. "I carried that into my service, and my mentors reinforced that we operate as one family. On deployment, you have to be there for the person next to you. We celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays together, and we supported each other through grief and hardship. That camaraderie is the most meaningful part of serving."

Today, Lao trains civilians and develops them into smartly disciplined, physically fit, basically trained Sailors. He also serves as the commanding officer's enlisted aide, attending meetings across RTC and helping coordinate the weekly attendance of VIPs at graduation.

What he enjoys most is watching recruits surprise themselves.

"I enjoy challenging recruits to achieve things they never thought they were capable of," Lao said. "It's rewarding to watch them discover what they can accomplish when they apply themselves and maintain that mental discipline. Helping them unlock potential they never knew they had, and showing them how their own small accomplishments every day impact the success of the whole team."

The hardest part of the job, he said, is teaching Sailors how to handle falling short.

"We want our teams to achieve the highest standard, but sometimes we miss that mark," Lao said. "Recruits look to us to motivate them and get them back in the fight. That can be the biggest teaching tool, showing them we can take a hit and keep fighting and still find a way to win. Failure doesn't mean defeat. It's our first attempt in learning."

For Lao, the reminder of why the work matters comes daily.

"As RDCs, we serve as disciplinarians, teachers, mentors, and counselors," he said. "We hear stories of homelessness, learning disorders, family troubles, physical limitations, and battles with mental health. Watching these recruits overcome their own personal battles and find success here makes it all worth it. We're giving some of them a new chance at life. Sometimes all people need is a second chance."

On his most difficult days, Lao thinks about the people counting on him.

"If I don't show up and give 100 percent, it affects everyone around me who's relying on my support," he said. "I owe my Sailors and recruits the highest quality of training, guidance, and support. And I think about our shipmates deployed in operational zones right now who are just trying to make it to the next meal."

In June 2026, Lao completed his bachelor’s degree in intelligence studies from American Military University. He has since submitted his first application to Officer Candidate School, hoping to serve as an intelligence officer or surface warfare officer.

"In the next five years, I see myself serving in whatever capacity the Navy needs me," he said. "Hopefully earning a commission along the way."

Lao continues to support RTC's mission by developing future Sailors, ensuring they leave boot camp with the discipline, confidence, and foundation needed to succeed in the fleet.

Training at RTC lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.