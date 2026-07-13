Army ground vehicle experts lead national dialogue on cyber-physical security

Photo By Christopher Estrada | Joe Gothamy, right, a subject matter expert in cybersecurity at U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, fields audience questions for a panel of industry and government experts at the Cyber-Physical Systems Security Summit, a two-day event hosted by NDIA Michigan Chapter. These discussions help align commercial capabilities with Warfighter needs, creating standardized pathways for rapid technology integration, ultimately accelerating the delivery of superior equipment to Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Estrada | Joe Gothamy, right, a subject matter expert in cybersecurity at U.S. Army DEVCOM...... read more read more

ROCHESTER, Mich.— As modern military systems become increasingly connected, protecting the software, networks and physical platforms that enable mission success has become a critical component of Army readiness.

Last month, at the Cyber-Physical Systems Security Summit, experts from the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) helped shape discussions on strengthening cyber resilience, protecting critical infrastructure and accelerating collaborative solutions to emerging threats.

Hosted by the NDIA Michigan Chapter at Oakland University, the summit focused on protecting the increasingly interconnected systems that underpin both national security and military operations, with discussions ranging from critical infrastructure protection to artificial intelligence and supply-chain security.

GVSC subject matter experts Dariusz Mikulski, Joe Gothamy and Karl Nielsen served on the event's planning committee, leveraging the center's unique role connecting Army modernization efforts with commercial innovators, academic researchers and government partners. By convening a unique union of leaders, GVSC accelerated the kind of collaboration that rapidly transitions cutting-edge solutions to the Warfighter.

The summit centered on cyber-physical security: the practice of protecting systems where computers control physical machines. Today, this applies to everything from civilian power grids and commercial supply chains to the military's advanced ground combat vehicles—where operational capability now depends as much on software and network connections as it does on armor and engine.

A major focus for the GVSC team was translating complex, high-level cybersecurity concepts into plain language and actionable strategies for a broad audience. These experts tackled protecting critical infrastructure—the essential services such as water, electricity, and transportation that keep the nation running—as well as "gray-zone conflict," aggressive cyber disruptions that cause significant damage but fall just short of triggering traditional acts of war. The team also discussed mitigating supply-chain vulnerabilities and defending against AI-enabled threats, where adversaries use artificial intelligence to launch faster, smarter, and highly adaptable attacks.

For the Army, strengthening cyber resilience means ensuring Soldiers can depend on the systems they operate in contested environments. Addressing cyber threats early—through collaboration, experimentation and technology integration—helps protect critical capabilities and preserve operational readiness.

“Our role is to bring the right people together to solve the Army’s toughest challenges,” said Mikulski, a cybersecurity expert at GVSC who moderated a panel on securing critical infrastructure. “Events like the cyber security summit are vital. They act as a catalyst, allowing us to bridge the gap between commercial innovation and military requirements, helping ensure emerging technologies are resilient, secure and ready to support Soldiers facing the threats of today and tomorrow.”

This collaborative approach reflects GVSC's core value proposition: knowing technology integration better than anyone and serving as the Army's bridge to commercial ecosystems. Rather than duplicating private-sector or other government efforts, GVSC actively lowers barriers to entry for commercial and academic partners, reducing risk and opening the door for substantial industry investment in shared security challenges.

“We are the Army’s bridge to the commercial and academic ecosystems,” Gothamy explained. “By fostering these relationships, we can effectively leverage the massive investments in the private sector to deliver superior, resilient, and secure capabilities to the Warfighter, faster than ever before.”

GVSC’s participation at the cyber security summit reinforces the Army’s commitment to building resilient systems capable of operating in increasingly contested cyber environments. The partnerships forged at the summit represent a critical step forward in building a unified, national defense against threats targeting the systems integral to both civilian life and military superiority.