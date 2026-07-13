Photo By Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dalton Parnell, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dalton Parnell, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, poses for a photo during Fuji Viper 26.3 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 29, 2026. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan to conduct combined arms live-fire training, enhancing operational readiness, tactical proficiency and lethality throughout the first island chain. Parnell is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo) see less | View Image Page

Marine increases adaptability through training in Okinawa Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP SCHWAB, Japan —As Marines line up at the top of a rappel tower, Cpl. Dalton Parnell watchesas they descend,slidingquickly down the rope.For many of them,it’stheir first time rappelling since boot camp. For Parnell,it’sanother chance tolearn how to tackle the unique challengesof Okinawantraining environments.

As squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, Parnellis responsible forensuring that he and his Marines are preparedandadaptablefor any mission, in any environment.



“My main job is making sure my squad is doing the right thing and can accomplish whatever task we’re given,” Parnell said. “That means taking care of my guys and making sure they’re ready to go every day.”



Parnell, a native of North Carolina, is currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment as part of the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program, where units rotate through the Indo-Pacific to train in diverse and demanding conditions. For Parnell and his squad, the shift from Camp Lejeune’s wooded training areas to Okinawa’s dense jungle terrain hasrequiredboth physical and mental adaptation.



“The environment is the biggest difference,”Parnellsaid. “Back home,it’smostly woods. Out here,it’sthick jungle, steep hills, and cliffs. Youcan’tjust go aroundobstacles,you’vegot to go through or over them.”



The terrain pushes Marines to hone skills like rappelling and traversing through the jungle. These training opportunities are less common in places like Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.Learningand gaining the knowledge to be proficient in a variety of environments builds the Marines’ confidence in their ability to perform no matter where they are.



For Parnell, some of the most rewarding moments in Okinawadon’tcome fromthe training itself, but from watching his squad grow throughout the training.Seeing Marines overcome their fears, especially during fast-roping exercises has been a highlight.He’s watched his Marines adapt and overcome obstacles in a world-class training environment.



“A lot of these guys hadn’t done it since boot camp,” said Parnell. “Watching them get out there, push through it, and succeed together; it builds confidence and morale across the whole squad.”



As his unit continues training in Okinawa, Parnell says the biggest lessonhe’lltake back to Camp Lejeune is the importance ofbeing adaptable enough to succeed in any environment.



“You’ve got to be ready for any environment,” said Parnell. “Hot, humid, cold, itdoesn’tmatter. Youhave tobe able to adjust and still get the job done.”



For Parnell and his Marines, that mindset is what ensures theyremainreadyto complete the mission in any clime and place thatthey’recalledtonext.