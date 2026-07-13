Fort McCoy Garrison commander presents Monroe County leaders with Garrison Certificates of Appreciation during Board of Supervisors meeting

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, met with the...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, met with the Monroe County Board of Supervisors on June 24, 2026, in Sparta, Wis., where she provided an update on Fort McCoy’s mission and presented Fort McCoy Garrison Certificates of Appreciation to several county leaders in recognition of their continued support of the installation and its community. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, met with the Monroe County Board of Supervisors on June 24, 2026, in Sparta, Wis., where she provided an update on Fort McCoy’s mission and presented Fort McCoy Garrison Certificates of Appreciation to several county leaders in recognition of their continued support of the installation and its community.



Among those recognized were Monroe County Board Supervisor Cedric Schnitzler and Administrative Coordinator Tina Osterberg, along with other county officials whose partnership and support have contributed to the strong relationship between Fort McCoy and Monroe County.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, the meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen communication between the installation and local government leaders while recognizing the collaborative efforts that help support service members, military families, civilian employees, retirees, and the surrounding communities.



Garrison officials said community engagement remains an essential component of the Army's commitment to building and sustaining positive relationships with neighboring communities.



Through regular dialogue, outreach, and recognition of community partners, Fort McCoy works to foster mutual trust, cooperation, and understanding with local governments, businesses, organizations, and residents.



Officials also noted that these partnerships help strengthen strategic engagement by encouraging collaboration on issues of mutual interest, promoting awareness of Fort McCoy's training and readiness mission, and reinforcing the installation’s longstanding role as an important economic and community partner in west-central Wisconsin.



The June 24 recognition ceremony reflected Fort McCoy’s ongoing commitment to honoring community leaders whose support helps strengthen the partnership between the installation and Monroe County while contributing to the Army's enduring relationship with the communities it serves.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”