MAFFS aircraft activated to support California wildfire response

BOISE, Idaho —Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) aircraft have been activated to support federal and state wildfire suppression efforts in California following a request from Request for Assistance from the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group (NMAC) through the Department of War.

The activation overseen by the MAFFS Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), provides additional aerial firefighting capability to assist interagency partners as they respond to increased wildfire activity across the region. MAFFS-equipped C-130 aircraft and aircrews stand ready to augment the nation’s civilian air tanker fleet when commercial resources are fully committed. This specialized capability is utilized strictly as a surge resource, ensuring military support is reserved only for periods of critical need.

As part of the activation, two MAFFS-equipped C-130 aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing mobilized to Santa Maria, California, in support of firefighting operations for the first three days with one C-130 from the 302nd Airlift Wing that arrived July 11 to take over the second tail that begun July 12 operating out of San Bernardino, California.

MAFFS is a joint capability between the Department of War and the U.S. Forest Service that enables military C-130 aircraft to provide surge aerial firefighting support during periods of high wildfire activity. Each MAFFS unit can deliver up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant during a single mission while operating under the direction of civilian incident commanders.

Aircrews assigned to the mission will continue operating in close coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, the National Interagency Fire Center, and other federal, state and local agencies throughout the duration of the activation.

As U.S. Northern Command's air component, Air Forces Northern (AFNORTH) oversees the MAFFS AEG when it is activated for wildland firefighting missions. This year, the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, Reno, NV, has responsibility for commanding the AEG.

For media inquiries, contact Tech. Sgt. Albert Valladares, Nevada Air National Guard, (775) 788-4515.