Fort McCoy garrison commander thanks Directorate of Public Works employees for supporting installation mission

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, visits employees...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, visits employees with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works on July 8, 2026, to personally thank them for their continued dedication and support of the garrison and Fort McCoy’s diverse missions. According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, DPW provides essential support that allows military units from across the Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and other Department of Defense organizations to train efficiently and safely throughout the year. (Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, visited employees with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) on July 8, 2026, to personally thank them for their continued dedication and support of the garrison and Fort McCoy’s diverse missions.



The visit marked a return to the directorate, where Baez met with members of the DPW workforce and expressed her appreciation for the organization’s role in maintaining the installation facilities, infrastructure, utilities, roads, ranges, environmental resources, and engineering projects that enable Fort McCoy to accomplish its mission every day.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, DPW provides essential support that allows military units from across the Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and other Department of Defense organizations to train efficiently and safely throughout the year.



The directorate’s efforts help ensure Fort McCoy’s training lands, cantonment areas, and support facilities remain ready to support thousands of service members annually.



The visit also highlighted Fort McCoy’s longstanding contribution to America’s military readiness. Since its establishment in 1909, the installation has prepared generations of Soldiers for service during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the Global War on Terrorism, and today’s large-scale, multi-component training environment. Maintaining the infrastructure that supports those missions has remained a critical responsibility throughout the installation's history.



Garrison officials said Fort McCoy DPW employees are integral to Fort McCoy’s continued success as one of the Army’s premier Total Force training centers. From constructing and maintaining facilities to preserving natural resources and ensuring reliable utilities, the directorate provides the foundation that allows units to focus on building readiness.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, recognizing the DPW workforce reflects the command’s appreciation for the employees whose professionalism and commitment directly contribute to Fort McCoy's enduring mission of supporting America's armed forces.



Their work helps ensure the installation remains prepared to train today’s Soldiers while preserving the capabilities needed to support future generations of military readiness.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”