Businesses receive appreciation certificates from Fort McCoy Garrison commander for community support

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presents Fort McCoy Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presents Fort McCoy Garrison Certificates of Appreciation to a representative of Sparta P&P on July 8, 2026, in Sparta, Wis., recognizing the businesses’ continued support of the installation and the Fort McCoy community. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presented Fort McCoy Garrison Certificates of Appreciation to representatives of Sparta Floral and Sparta P&P on July 8, 2026, recognizing the businesses’ continued support of the installation and the Fort McCoy community.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, the certificates honored the businesses for their longstanding commitment to supporting Fort McCoy, its service members, military families, civilian employees, retirees, and numerous installation events. The recognition reflected the important role local businesses play in helping strengthen the connection between the Army and the communities that surround the installation.



Garrison officials said partnerships with locally owned businesses are an important component of Fort McCoy's community relations and strategic engagement efforts. Through collaboration with area businesses, civic organizations, local governments, and community leaders, the installation fosters relationships that promote mutual trust, support regional economic vitality, and enhance the quality of life for those who live and work in west-central Wisconsin.



Fort McCoy has maintained close ties with Sparta and neighboring communities since the installation was established in 1909. Over more than a century, local businesses have supported Soldiers and military families during training, mobilization, deployments, and community events, helping reinforce the strong partnership that exists between the installation and the region.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, recognizing Sparta Floral and Sparta P&P demonstrates the Army’s appreciation for community partners whose dedication and support contribute to Fort McCoy’s readiness mission while strengthening the enduring relationship between the installation and its neighboring communities.



These partnerships help ensure Fort McCoy remains not only one of the Army's premier training installations but also a valued member of the communities it proudly serves.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”