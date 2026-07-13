San Diego native, NMMI alumni earns rank of brigadier general Your browser does not support the audio element.

San Diego native and New Mexico Military Institute alumni Army Col. Ethan J. Diven has been frocked to the rank of brigadier general in a ceremony June 29, 2026.



Diven unfurled his one-star flag and added a star to his uniform at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



This career achievement places Diven within the less than .5% of officers in the Armed Forces earning the general officer rank.



Diven’s most recent assignment was the Commandant of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

He earned his commission as a U.S. Army Armor Officer during his time at New Mexico Military Institute through the early commissioning program.



He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and master’s degrees from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Central Michigan University, and Joint Forces Staff College.



Diven’s most recent assignment was the Commandant, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, KS.



His previous command assignments include Commander, Operations Group, National Training Center, Fort Irwin, CA; Commander, 2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, GA; Commander, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK; and Commander, B Company, 1st Battalion, 34th Armor 1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, KS.



Additional assignments include Chief of Land Operations, Senior Joint Planner, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, Norfolk, VA; Assistant Chief of Staff, G-3, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, GA; Live Fire Division Task Force Senior, Brigade Executive Officer Observer Controller/Trainer, and Squadron Executive Officer Observer Controller/Trainer, Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, LA; Operations Officer, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell; Executive Officer, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY; Logistics Officer and Training Officer, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, GA; Instructor, Infantry Captain’s Career Course, Fort Benning, GA; Operations and Assistant Operations Officer, 1st Battalion, 34th Armor 1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, KS; Plans Officer and Battalion Adjutant, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, TX; Platoon Leader, D Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, TX, and Platoon Leader, C Company, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Infantry Regiment, Midland, TX.



Diven’s operational deployments and combat tours include Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan. Additionally, Brig. Gen. Diven deployed under the United States European Command in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and deployed in support of Operation Octave Quartz and Operation Allies Refuge while assigned to the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command.



His military education includes the Joint Advanced Warfighting School, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, the Combined Arms Services Staff School, the Infantry Captain’s Career Course, and the Armor Officer Basic Course.



Diven and his wife, Sabrina, are incredibly proud of their children: Jacob, who attends the United States Military Academy West Point, and their daughter, Kendall, who will attend Kansas State University.