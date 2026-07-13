908th Operations Group Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies | U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, left, passes the 908th Operations Group's guidon to Col. Derek Shehee during the 908th OG assumption of command ceremony July 11, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The passing of the unit guidon is the symbolic act of Devlin bestowing command of the unit to Shehee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Operations Group held an assumption of command ceremony Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The 908th Flying Training Wing Commander, Col. Shane M. Devlin, was the presiding official for the ceremony, bestowing command of the group to Col. Derek Shehee.

Shehee will be responsible for continuing the group’s transition to becoming the formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, the aircraft selected to replace the aging UH-1N Huey fleet and mission sets. In addition to being the Department of Defense’s only formal training unit for the Grey Wolf, the group also has an aeromedical evacuation mission, providing critical capabilities in support of national command authority taskings worldwide.

During the ceremony, Devlin spoke highly of Shehee.

“It’s great to see everyone here and it’s a testament to this individual,” said Devlin. “He is a true leader, has been excelling in everything he does since 1996. We pushed and advocated for this because he is the right person at the right time to take command of this organization.”

Devlin continued to highlight the tasks facing the 908th OG and how Shehee is ready to help the group accomplish them.

“It is a heavy lift trying to convert from a traditional C-130 tactical airlift mission to a new mission design series,” said Devlin. “But I can tell you right now that you have a commander that I have been fortunate enough to watch develop. He leads with empathy, he is a true and consummate professional, who cares for his individuals. He started his career enlisted and he cares about the enlisted corps. He understands that’s where the rubber meets the road.”

Devlin finished his comments by assuring the audience that Shehee is exactly what the organization needs to accomplish the mission.

“He has everything that is required to take this next step,” said Devlin. He then joked that Shehee just needs to do it better than the guy that was before him, which just so happens to have been Devlin.

After speaking, Devlin moved to center stage and was joined by Shehee for the ceremonial passing of the guidon.

Following Shehee accepting command, he thanked family and mentors for everything they have done and the support they have provided to get him to this point.

He then turned his comments to Devlin.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity,” said Shehee. “This is a dream come true and I will fight every day to get us where we need to be going forward. It has been a pleasure working for you for the past three years.”

He then highlighted the relationship between the 908th OG and the 908th Maintenance Group.

“Col. Mehan and the maintenance group, sitting in meetings and watching how our guys and your guys work together, I’ve been around for more than 20 years and never seen a partnership like this. I want to thank you all for working with us to make it happen.”

Shehee then spoke of the 703rd Helicopter Squadron.

“To the 703rd, what you all are doing is unbelievable, I don’t know how you all do it,” he said.

Shehee is the former commander of the 703rd HS. He began his military career in 1996 with the Alabama Air National Guard. He was commissioned in 2004 and earned his wings in 2006. His career includes command and leadership roles at the squadron, group and wing levels.

Shehee closed with his attention on the future of the group.

“You all know me, you know what I do,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun ride, and we will leave this better than what it was.”