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    U.S. Forces to Resume Naval Blockade Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Forces to Resume Naval Blockade Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — At the Commander in Chief's direction, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

    CENTCOM forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The U.S. military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade.

    The resumption of the U.S. blockade against Iran follows the initial implementation from April 13 to June 18. CENTCOM forces redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and allowed over 50 commercial vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade during the two-month period.

    All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

    Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 14:22
    Story ID: 569836
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

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