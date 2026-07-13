Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Col. Joseph H. Mroszczyk, right, accepts the Transformation Integration Directorate -...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Col. Joseph H. Mroszczyk, right, accepts the Transformation Integration Directorate - Space Superiority charter from Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, during a Change of Charter, July 10, at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. Mroszczyk assumed responsibility for the organization from Col. Princeton D. Wright. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

SMDC celebrates TID-SS Change of Charter Your browser does not support the audio element.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – A leader assumed a new position to serve as the Army’s centralized manager to shape the multi-domain operational environment.



Col. Joseph H. Mroszczyk accepted the position as director of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Transformation Integration Directorate – Space Superiority, or TID-SS, from Col. Princeton D. Wright during a Change of Charter at USASMDC’s Redstone Arsenal headquarters, July 10.



Wright’s next assignment will be at U. S. Space Command J35 as chief of future operations.



“It is a really significant role that or TIDs play and particularly the colonels we choose to lead those teams,” Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, SMDC commanding general, said. “They are the ones who have to put that capability in the hands of Soldiers so they can fight in the most extreme conditions. We all do this because we want to make a difference and no team at SMDC has made a bigger difference over the last couple of years than this TID for space superiority.”



TID-SS serves as the Army’s primary user representative for space capabilities. It drives the design, development, and modernization of space-enabled, missile defeat, and high-altitude architectures, and bridges the gap between combat concepts, scientific analysis, and the acquisition of new technology.



“Today is something to celebrate for SMDC,” Rafferty said. “What our team has accomplished over the last few years is making a difference, literally right now in the Middle East. It is keeping our Soldiers alive and protecting our forces. It really is a tribute to the team.”



Mroszczyk said TID-SS will lead efforts across the Army to realize the Army Space Vision and enable Soldiers to have an unfair fight in favor of our land-centric mission.



“I am excited to help accelerate getting the right High Altitude and Space capabilities into the hands of Soldiers,” Mroszczyk said. “Getting to advocate for all Army space capabilities and formations, to include the Multi-Domain Commands and within SMDC is important to me. I aim to break through the frozen middle with a flamethrower using my experiences in command of the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion and time in the Pentagon.



“I have a tremendous team of knowledgeable professionals who are ready energetic to make a positive difference for our Soldiers, he added. “I have a unique opportunity to serve my first year in the role from the Pentagon to help improve relationships with key staff elements and material developers in the National Capitol Region before moving to Huntsville to join the team.”



This position is designed to help shape the future of the Army Space Branch and drive the Army’s continued transformation efforts, Mroszczyk said. The TID-SS is the primary hub for the Army’s capability development and material development efforts to put modern, multidomain capabilities in the hands of Soldiers to ensure the Army has an unfair advantage on behalf of the joint force.



“The Army’s recognition of the importance of space operations by establishing a branch and investing in space interdiction capabilities enables the TID-SS team to build on the momentum to ensure the growth in space force structure is synchronized with the proper fielding of necessary capabilities,” Mroszczyk said. “The successes demonstrated from our space Soldiers in SOUTHCOM and CENTCOM operations must translate to future success at a greater scale and speed to be ready for near-peer threats. TID-SS must be the driver and orchestrator of the speed and scale to make that true.”



Mroszczyk said that TID-SS will work alongside other centers of excellence and the Army staff to ensure proper education and prioritization of high-altitude (60,000-100,000 ft) and space capabilities. He added that our contribution will improve and expand the joint force’s capabilities to interdict enemy space-enabled attack and defeat enemy anti-access / area-denial capabilities including through delivery of space-like effects from high-altitude platforms, navigation warfare, counter satellite communications, and counter-command, control, computing, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting.



“The TID-SS will help the Army demonstrate our critical contributions to the joint space fight from the land domain as only the Army is capable of aligned to our core competencies for ground maneuver,” Mroszczyk said. “I have been at the cutting edge of innovations under U.S. Army Pacific in the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion and have seen what our Soldiers are capable of if enabled to run with ideas and acceptable risk.



“I am excited at the direction of our Army senior leaders who are underwriting necessary risk to get combat credible capabilities to Soldiers,” he added. “I hope to use the TID-SS position to leverage the new acquisition emphasis and short-circuit the previously long development cycle.”



Wright said the great people in the TID-SS and their work is about relationships, adding you must establish and then maintain those relationships to be successful.



“I will miss the quiet professionals who selflessly serve our great nation,” Wright said. “We would not have accomplished so much in such a short period of time without their dedication to the Army and our nation. The mission is squarely about the warfighter. That is why we exist. Additionally, our work is about relationships. You must establish and then maintain those relationships to be successful.



“Before the secretary of the Army directed the Army Transformation Initiative pushing transformation in contact, TID-SS was already executing that guidance given to me even before I assumed the role,” he added. “Among many other accomplishments, this highly skilled and dedicated team of professionals, in coordination with the SMDC Technical Center, fielded an evolutionary kit that had and continues to have strategic impacts at this very moment, in the hands of Col. Mike Dyer’s 1st Space Brigade Soldiers.”