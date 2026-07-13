U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander presents Garrison Certificate of Appreciation to health org in Tomah for support of installation community

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, visits Tomah...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, visits Tomah Health in Tomah, Wis., on June 22, 2026, to present Tomah Health Chief Executive Officer Derek Daly and members of the hospital staff with a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of the organization’s continued support of the Fort McCoy community. The effort was part of ongoing community relations by Fort McCoy with local communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, visited Tomah Health in Tomah, Wis., on June 22, 2026, to present Tomah Health Chief Executive Officer Derek Daly and members of the hospital staff with a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of the organization’s continued support of the Fort McCoy community.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, the recognition honors Tomah Health’s longstanding commitment to serving Fort McCoy service members, military families, civilian employees, retirees, and other members of the installation community through quality health care and community partnership.



Fort McCoy does not maintain a large medical treatment facility on the installation, making relationships with regional health care providers an important part of ensuring access to medical services for the installation community.



Garrison officials said these partnerships strengthen the connection between the installation and surrounding communities while helping support the health, readiness, and quality of life of those who live, work, and train at Fort McCoy.



The presentation also highlighted the Army’s continued focus on community relations and strategic engagement. By fostering strong relationships with local organizations such as Tomah Health, Fort McCoy reinforces mutual trust, collaboration, and shared support that benefit both the installation and the communities it serves.



The certificate presentation reflects Fort McCoy’s ongoing commitment to recognizing community partners whose dedication contributes to mission readiness and the overall well-being of the Total Force, garrison officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”