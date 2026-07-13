Serving Without the Uniform | Honorary Commander Strengthens Barksdale-Community Partnership

Photo By Gabrielle Terrett | 307th Bomb Wing Honorary Commander Eric Barkley, is pictured at the Wing headquarters July 9, 2023, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Barkley has served as the Shreveport-Bossier community leader and advocate for several decades and the 307th Bomb Wing honorary commander since 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gabrielle Terrett) see less | View Image Page

The Northwest Louisiana Region has been home to Barksdale Air Force Base since 1948, and since then, the community has fully embraced its military personnel. A large part of this collaboration's success is due to the community’s civic leaders in their roles as volunteers, advocates, and especially honorary commanders. The 307th Bomb Wing is grateful to claim Eric Barkley as one of theirs. Barkley has spent decades serving others – not in uniform, but through a commitment to strengthening the community he calls home.

The Honorary Commander Program began as a way to connect community leaders with their local base leadership to enhance Airmen's quality of life through advocacy. Those who hold these positions are civic leaders who receive a firsthand view of the Air Force mission, its operations, and its culture so that they can assist in maintaining a strong alliance between the military and its host community.

“My career was primarily in the utility business, and not only did we try to provide excellent service, but we also realized that we earn our living from the community, so it’s important to give back to it,” said Barkley. “During my time at CenterPoint Energy in North Louisiana I really enjoyed the community involvement part of the job because it presented opportunities to make a difference.”

Today, as the 307th Bomb Wing honorary commander, Barksdale Forward President and Chief Operating Officer, and longtime civic leader in the Shreveport-Bossier City community, his commitment to service continues to strengthen the partnership between Barksdale Air Force Base and the surrounding region. His efforts were among those that helped the region earn the designation as a 2026 Great American Defense Community.

“The Great American Defense Community title is a national award given by the Association of Defense Communities,” said Barkley. “It’s focused primarily on what the communities do for the quality of life for the men and women that serve here and their families.”

Becoming a Great American Defense Community encompasses a community’s ability to provide professional experiences for military spouses, educational opportunities for military personnel and their children, and other benefits that enhance the lives of Airmen and their families.

Barkley has played a major role in advocating for Barksdale Air Force Base infrastructure needs, erecting historical monuments on base, and even replacing tires on a recreational vehicle used for children during family day events through his steadfast support of the installation.

"It has never been about one project," said Barkley. "It's about finding ways to make life a little better for the people who serve here and for their families. Whether it's improving facilities, preserving Barksdale's history or helping with community events, every effort adds up and reminds our Airmen that this community values what they do."

Prior to his current designation as the 307th Bomb Wing honorary commander, Barkley held similar roles with other units – attributing his interest in doing so to a childhood filled with B-52 Stratofortress viewings.

“I started out with the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron as one of their honoraries and really enjoyed that,” he said. “Their work with the B-52s was something that really appealed to me because I grew up here in Shreveport and I’ve seen the plane my whole life, so the chance to be involved with it on this level has been really special.”

Over the years, Barkley continued to serve in honorary roles, ranging from the 2nd Maintenance Group and the 2nd Medical Group. In 2023, he was named honorary commander of the 307th Bomb Wing, and has continued to serve as a steadfast advocate for Citizen Airmen since.

“Eric has never viewed this role as an honorary title—he has embraced it as a responsibility," said Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing Commander. "From day one, he has worked tirelessly to understand our mission, advocate for our Citizen Airmen, and connect Barksdale with community leaders who genuinely want to support military families. His passion for service and his ability to bring people together have strengthened our partnerships in ways that directly benefit the 307th Bomb Wing, and we're incredibly grateful for everything he continues to do."

For Barkley, serving as an honorary commander isn't simply about representing the community—it's about ensuring the men and women who serve at Barksdale know they have an entire region standing beside them.

“I heard once in a speech by an Air Force officer that you don’t have to wear a uniform to serve your country, and that really resonated with me,” said Barkley. “While nothing can approach the level of service of the men and women in our great military, I hope in some small way to do my part and I encourage other volunteers, or those who have that desire to serve, to do so and know that your support can truly make a positive difference.”