AMCOM town hall addresses workforce priorities, safety and transition

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command leaders held the quarterly town hall event July...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command leaders held the quarterly town hall event July 9 in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, along with Donald Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss, discussed workforce priorities, budget management, employee support and an upcoming leadership transition. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command leaders discussed workforce priorities, budget management, employee support and an upcoming leadership transition during the AMCOM town hall in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



The quarterly town hall provided employees with updates on civilian manning, strategic hiring efforts, organizational priorities and workplace safety while also recognizing the impending retirement of Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, the AMCOM commanding general.



Robinson addressed ongoing civilian hiring challenges, position reductions and strategic hiring plans being developed by senior Army leaders at the Pentagon. She also discussed the continued use of interns to help build the future workforce while emphasizing responsible budget management across the command.



Robinson provided an overview of the Portfolio Acquisition Executive structure, outlining the roles and responsibilities of the Fires, Maneuver Air, and Agile Sustainment and Ammunition portfolios. Additional updates included information on reasonable accommodations available to employees and reminders about available workforce resources.



With much of the country experiencing prolonged periods of extreme heat and flooding, Robinson stressed the importance of taking precautions to prevent injuries. Employees were encouraged to stay hydrated, recognize the signs of heat-related illness, avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak temperatures and exercise caution around flooded roadways and areas affected by severe weather.



Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss thanked AMCOM soldiers who have supported morning traffic operations at Redstone Arsenal installation gates, recognizing their continued service to the workforce and installation community.



Donald Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, discussed the importance of retirement awards and encouraged supervisors to submit nominations early to ensure retiring employees receive appropriate recognition for their service.



The town hall also marked Robinson’s final appearance before the AMCOM workforce as commanding general. She will relinquish command at the end of July before retiring after 32 years of Army service. Following her departure, Nitti will serve as AMCOM’s executive director until a new commanding general is confirmed.



Reflecting on her time leading the command, Robinson praised the organization’s enduring reputation across the Army.



“When I took command here, I knew two things about AMCOM: I knew they did a lot that made my life easier out in the field,” Robinson said. “And I knew that when I sent an email or made a phone call, somebody on the other end was going to answer, and they were going to help. And that is the reputation you have throughout the Army.”



She said her appreciation for AMCOM’s impact only grew during her tenure.



“I had been around Army aviation for 30 years before coming to AMCOM,” Robinson said. “And my takeaway from here is the impact AMCOM has. The work the depots do, with the maintenance and calibration, the Army would be at a standstill without it.”



Robinson said the people of AMCOM will remain her most lasting memory.



“I’m often asked what I’ll remember most from my time as the AMCOM commander, and it’s the people,” she said. “The work we’ve done together every day. The challenges we’ve overcome. That will always be the most memorable.”



Following retirement, Robinson said she plans to pursue a lifelong goal of becoming a librarian.