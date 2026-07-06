31 FW unveils new installation entry control point

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — The 31st Fighter Wing marked a significant milestone in strengthening installation security with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Area 1 Entry Control Point at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 30, 2026. The ceremony recognized the completion of a critical infrastructure project designed to enhance installation access control, improve force protection capabilities and support the base's mission readiness. Leadership, mission partners and project stakeholders gathered to celebrate the opening of the new ECP and its role in supporting the installation's long-term security objectives and one of the 31st FW’s core priorities: secure the base. The ceremony included speeches from leadership, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and a demonstration of the first vehicle being driven through the ECP. For the Airmen who will operate the new facility every day, the project represents more than an upgraded workspace; it is an investment in the defenders responsible for protecting the installation. “This is more than just a great place for our defenders to work,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly Guest, 31st Security Forces Squadron commander. “It allows them to feel and look like the professionals that they are.” The new ECP modernizes one of the installation's primary access points by incorporating enhanced security features, such as alarms for vehicles that pass through the ECP without being fully cleared, improving traffic flow and updating infrastructure designs to support both daily operations and future mission requirements. These improvements enhance the safety and efficiency of installation access for Airmen, families, civilian employees and visitors while strengthening physical security to better protect critical resources, maintain mission assurance and ensure continued readiness in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and NATO operations. The project also represents years of planning and collaboration among military personnel, engineers, construction teams and industry partners who worked together to bring the facility from concept to completion. “More than 41,000 man hours went into this construction effort,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Winkler, operations officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central. “Thats the equivalent of one person working for nearly 20 years. That is a tremendous investment of effort, skill and commitment.” As Aviano AB continues to modernize infrastructure, projects like the Area 1 Entry Control Point demonstrate the Wing's commitment to providing Airmen with the facilities and capabilities they need to execute the mission and maintain a secure environment for Wyvern Nation.