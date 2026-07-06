25th ACMS Shifts to 24/7 Combat Support

CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — The 25th Aircraft Communication Maintenance Squadron has completed its transition to supporting 24/7 combat operations, marking a definitive shift from its previous role as a training-support unit. The move coincided with the squadron’s redesignation under the 25th Attack Wing and necessitated a fundamental change in how the unit maintains remotely piloted aircraft ground control stations.



Formerly part of the 432nd Wing, the 25th ACMS provides the mission-critical link for the MQ-9 Reaper triad, which consists of the aircraft, the satellite communication link, and the GCS. The squadron, comprising approximately 120 personnel, is the only active-duty unit of its kind, staffed primarily by communications and cyber Airmen who perform specialized maintenance functions.



Under its previous mission set, the squadron maintained GCS units for local takeoff and landing training and student pipelines. The new mission focuses on Mission Control Element support for Air Tasking Order lines, supporting combatant commanders globally. This required the 25th ACMS to align its maintenance schedules with the 11th Attack Squadron’s operational requirements, a process that revealed new technical demands.



"We learned that the 11th had certain requirements that we weren't tracking," said Master Sgt. Jeffrey Dean, 25th ACMS lead production superintendent. "Transitioning to combat meant we needed all these other parts, pieces, and capabilities to be able to operate. Communicating with them was a huge hurdle at first, but we got it figured out."



This inter-squadron coordination extended beyond equipment maintenance to include network operations and mission planning. The 25th ACMS worked alongside the 11th ATKS to install first-time upgrades and mission-specific equipment required for the MCE role.



"Having that close relationship with the 11th really enhanced my understanding of how this whole enterprise works," said Senior Airman Jesse Reyes, formerly assigned to the 25th ACMS and now a cybersecurity technician with the 338th Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin AFB, Fla.



To facilitate the expansion, the unit formed a "Tiger Team" to recover mobile GCS units from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. These units, some of which were in long-term storage or "graveyard" status, were transported to Creech AFB to be stripped, retrofitted, and upgraded to current combat specifications.



"We had to disassemble every part that was no longer being used and obtain the new upgraded parts," said Reyes. "Building these pretty much from scratch was a first-time experience for a lot of us."



According to Dean, the technical complexity and a limited pool of personnel led to unconventional staffing solutions.



"In the communications world, a technical sergeant is usually the subject matter expert," Dean said. "Here, it’s the other way around. We look to our sharp senior airmen to elevate things up the chain.”



To meet the demand for qualified inspectors, the squadron utilized seven-level skill waivers. These waivers, signed by the group commander, authorized senior airmen like Reyes to perform "Red X" inspections: the final certification that a cockpit is safe and mission-capable, a responsibility usually reserved for non-commissioned officers.



Reyes noted that the technical transition often required Airmen to operate outside their primary Air Force Specialty Codes as well.



"We learned how to drive a bobtail tug, forklift, and use crimpers and different grounding equipment, immersing ourselves in what the pilots need and see,” he said. “Installing new equipment that had never been installed before helped me to better understand where the enterprise is going."



The transition to 24/7 operations represents a significant departure from the unit's previous schedule. Lt. Col. John Hawkins, Commander of the 25th ACMS, noted that the change fundamentally altered the day-to-day responsibilities of each shift.



"Prior to the 25th ACMS, when we were the 432nd ACMS, the pilots would do their training flights during the daytime and then swing shift and mid-shift would manage the preventative maintenance," Hawkins said. "But now, since we're 24/7/365, the shifts have equal responsibility to do maintenance on top of managing the flights already in the sky."



Hawkins acknowledged the strain the transition placed on the unit.



"It was stressful for a time, and manning was stretched thin, but the element chiefs worked really hard to make sure the schedules were fair,” he said.



Dean believes that the unit’s cohesion, esprit de corps, and support from civil engineers and flying squadrons enabled them to endure the entire remissioning process.



"I have said that probably every week for the past year: if there was some resiliency award, the ACMS should win it hands down, because we were able to figure everything out in an extremely short window and come out stronger for it.”



The 25th ACMS currently maintains 10 GCS units: five dedicated to squadrons in the "commit" phase of the Air Force Generation cycle and five for units in training and reconstitution.



Moving forward, the squadron continues toward further modernization of SATCOM relay systems to support next-generation RPA platforms.



"We provide the remotely piloted aspect of it," Hawkins said. "Without us providing a place for them to fly from, the aircraft wouldn't be used the way they are today."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 02:00 Story ID: 569793 Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US Web Views: 37 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ACMS Shifts to 24/7 Combat Support, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.