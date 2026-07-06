Anticipated changes to Japan COLA rates

Photo By Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs | A 1,000 yen note is passed from a U.S. service member to a Japanese civilian at Yokota Air Base, Japan July 13, 2026. Service members in Japan will likely see a reduction in their overseas Cost of Living Allowance due to a long-term drop in the value of the Japanese yen and a corresponding increase in the value of the U.S. dollar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs | A 1,000 yen note is passed from a U.S. service member to a Japanese civilian at Yokota...... read more read more

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Service members based in Japan will likely see a reduction in their overseas Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the coming weeks due to a long-term drop in the value of the Japanese yen and a corresponding increase in the value of the U.S. dollar.

The yen recently reached a 40-year low against the dollar. Because U.S. currency now buys significantly more goods and services on the local economy than it did previously, the supplemental allowance required to equalize purchasing power, commonly known as COLA, is shrinking.

Overseas COLA is a non-taxable supplemental pay allowance designed to offset overseas prices of goods and services, ensuring purchasing power remains equal to service members stationed in the contiguous U.S. It is not a fixed pay entitlement and is explicitly designed to fluctuate with currency exchange rates.

The COLA index for many installations in Japan is projected to drop to 100 and below, meaning the allowance will be $0. If that number is below 100, no pay is deducted from service members and the allowance simply remains at $0 until economic conditions warrant an increase.

While the dollar amount on a member's Leave and Earnings Statement regarding COLA will decrease, their actual ability to purchase goods on the local economy remains the same or better due to the highly-favorable exchange rate.

“With the dollar this strong compared to the yen, service members can find a lot of value buying food and household goods on the local economy,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Severns, U.S. Forces Japan Public Affairs director.

For additional information on COLA and to view updated allowance rates, visit the Defense Travel Management Website: https://www.travel.dod.mil/Allowances/Overseas-Cost-of-Living-Allowance/Overseas-COLA-Rate-Lookup/