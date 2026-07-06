Gainesville native serving his country at Submarine Squadron 15 in Guam

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Orourke | Yeoman (Submarine) 2nd Class Caleb Dugan, while assigned to Submarine Squadron 15, poses for a news story photo at Naval Base Guam, June 5, 2026. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo taken by Electrician's Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Michael Orourke) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 12, 2026) – The brave souls who serve in the deepest parts of the ocean are not driven by selfish intentions, but by lives built on family, discipline and determination.

For Yeoman (Submarine) 2nd Class Caleb Dugan, a native of Gainesville, Florida, that story began far from the waters of the Western Pacific. It began in the halls of Buchholz High School.

“I joined the Navy to travel the world, create a foundation for success and obtain financial freedom,” Dugan said. “I wanted to experience something greater than myself and prove that I can accomplish anything.”

Today, Dugan continues building that foundation while serving at Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), located at Polaris Point on Naval Base Guam. CSS-15 supports five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines operating from Guam at the tip of the spear in the Western Pacific.

Dugan’s journey has been shaped by self-discipline, hard work and a belief that success is earned, not given. “Growing up in Gainesville, I worked numerous jobs and learned early that I had to work hard to excel and that success would never be handed to me,” Dugan said. “That lesson has stayed with me throughout my life and Navy career.”

That mindset now drives his service in one of the Navy’s most demanding communities. The mission of the submarine force depends not only on the platforms beneath the waves, but on the people who keep them ready, organized and supported.

As a key member of the executive department, Dugan is responsible for maintaining administrative organization and ensuring critical clerical duties are completed accurately. His impact is felt across the waterfront and enables leaders to stay focused on the operational demands of forward-deployed submarines, which serve as the backbone of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet and provide unmatched undersea capability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For Dugan, pride in service comes from more than a uniform or a title. It comes from milestones earned through effort, commitment and perseverance. Aside from his normal duties as a yeoman, Dugan helps the ship by standing watch as a sonar broadband operator to help guide them through foreign waters.

“I am most proud of earning my submarine warfare device while serving aboard USS John Warner and being selected as Junior Sailor of the Year,” Dugan said. “As a yeoman, the competition is fierce, so being selected for promotion has been a great honor. Those accomplishments are a reminder that hard work, consistency and dedication really do matter.”

Behind every milestone is a foundation of support — family members, loved ones, and mentors who provide strength during long days, difficult seasons and time spent far from home. Dugan’s story is also about the people who helped shape him into the Sailor, husband, father and man he is today.

“My father has been instrumental in my life, and he has never been more proud of me and the man I have become,” Dugan said. “I also want to thank my wife, Ani, and my son, Hayes. They are my everything, and I cannot thank them enough for their continued love and support throughout this journey.”

That support has helped Dugan remain grounded while serving thousands of miles from home. It has also given deeper meaning to his Navy service. For him, the mission is not only about traveling the world or wearing the uniform. It is about providing for his family, honoring those who believed in him and continuing to grow into the person he set out to become.

“Serving in the Navy has given me a sense of purpose and the means to help my family thrive,” Dugan said. “The love and admiration from my family helps me to keep pushing myself and striving to be the best person I can be.” From Gainesville to the shores of Guam, Dugan’s path reflects the heart of the submarine force: quiet professionalism, steady resolve and an unwavering commitment to something greater than self.

His story is one of a Sailor who left home in search of opportunity and found purpose beneath the waves — serving forward, supporting the mission and building a legacy that will leave him and his family proud for generations to come.