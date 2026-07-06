USS WAYNE E. MEYER (DDG 108) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Robert Yang | Cmdr. Matthew Felton, left, Capt. Adam Cheatham, center, commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, and Cmdr. Gerard Mauer III, right, receive the benediction during the change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. Wayne E. Meyer is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and is named in honor of Rear Adm. Wayne E. Meyer, widely regarded as the "Father of AEGIS" for his pivotal role in developing the Navy's premier weapons system. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, HI--- CDR Gerard Mauer III was relieved by CDR Matthew Felton as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS WAYNE E MEYER (DDG108) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

CDR Mauer is a native of Virginia and commissioned out of George Mason University in 2004. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Government and International Politics, and a Master’s degree in National Security Affairs with a concentration in Europe and Eurasia. He has served onboard the USS CHAFEE (DDG 90), USS HOPPER (DDG 70), USS CARNEY (DDG 64), Destroyer Squadron Seven, and USS WAYNE E. MEYER (DDG 108) as Executive Officer before assuming command. Ashore, CDR Mauer served as Deputy Protocol Officer to the Chief of Naval Operations, Undersea Warfare Module Lead and Advanced Division Officer Course Maritime Warfare Lead at the Surface Warfare Schools Command, and Executive Fellow to the MIT Security Studies Program.

Under CDR Mauer, USS WAYNE E MEYER completed a nine month combat deployment to the SEVENTH and FIFTH Fleet Areas of Operation, an extended Sustainment Phase, and again readied USS WAYNE E MEYER for an additional deployment ahead of schedule.

“Your service has made a lasting impact on the command, and your Sailors who have had the privilege to serve under your command will carry forth the values and lessons you bestowed upon them.” CAPT Chetham, the Commander of Surface Group Middle Pacific, said about CDR Mauer’s service as Commanding Officer.

CDR Mauer had this to say about the crew: “[…] To the WAYNE E. MEYER crew. You are the best. Hands down. The Father of AEGIS is proud – I’M PROUD. You are a crew that gives its all, and are a legacy of true professionals. Keep forging the way forward – I will forever be cheering for this amazing ship!”

CDR Felton is from Helena, Montana. He enlisted in the Navy in 2004 as an Aviation Electronics Technician before earning his commission through OCS in 2008. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Automotive Technology, and Masters’ degrees in Organizational Leadership, and National Security and Strategic Studies with a concentration on the Asia-Pacific. He has served onboard USS REUBEN JAMES (FFG 57), 1st Marine Expeditionary Force (1 MEF), Combined Joint Interagency Task force 435 (CJIATF 435), USS HOPPER (DDG 70), Destroyer Squadron 31, Commander Task Force 70 (CTF 70), and as Executive Officer of USS WAYNE E. MEYER (DDG 108). Ashore, CDR Felton served as Operations Officer for Naval Ocean Processing Facility – Whidbey Island (NOPFWI).

“Having served as your Executive Officer for the past year and a half, I know your dedication, grit, and pride firsthand. You are the heartbeat of this ship. I am deeply honored to step into the role of your Commanding Officer for the next year and a half. Together, we will stand ready, face every challenge with confidence, and continue our powerful legacy.” CDR Felton said about the crew.

USS WAYNE E. MEYER (DDG 108) is the 58th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, commissioned in 2009 and named after RADM Wayne E. Meyer, colloquially known as the “Father of Aegis.” RADM Meyer developed the Aegis weapons system that is equipped on U.S. naval surface warships, forming the backbone of the U.S. Navy’s warfighting capabilities.