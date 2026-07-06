Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan | An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan | An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment carries the unit guidon while leading participants during the annual Community Ruck March and Food Drive at the Forest Grove Armory in Forest Grove, Ore., July 11. The event brought together Soldiers, veterans and community members to support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry while strengthening connections between the Oregon National Guard and the local community. (Photo by Sgt. Jeremiah Tanael, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Oregon National Guard community ruck march strengthens ties while helping local families Your browser does not support the audio element.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Soldiers, veterans and community members laced up their boots for more than just exercise during the 2-218th Field Artillery Community Ruck March and Food Drive.



The annual event brought together Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers, local veterans organizations, community partners and residents for a morning focused on service, fitness and community. Participants completed a ruck march while donating food to support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Forest Grove.



Designed to bring Soldiers and the community together, the event featured a one-mile family walk, a five-mile ruck march and a competitive seven-mile race. Participants of all ages and fitness levels were invited to take part while helping collect food for local families. Organizers estimated this year's event would collect more than 1100 pounds of food.



For the Soldiers of the Oregon Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, the event was about more than completing miles.



"It's an opportunity to show the community who we are," said Sgt. 1st Class Tony Charles, readiness noncommissioned officer for Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment. "We want civilians to come out, meet Soldiers and see that we're approachable. The food drive gives everyone a chance to work together for a good cause."



Charles said organizing an event of this size requires months of planning by Soldiers throughout the battalion.

He credited Headquarters and Headquarters Battery Soldier Capt. Kyle Ponder with coordinating the event, including developing the route and working with community partners.



Events like this help strengthen the relationship between the Oregon Army National Guard and the communities we serve. Bringing Soldiers, families, veterans and local organizations together around a common purpose builds trust, strengthens partnerships and reminds people that we're part of this community every day, not just during emergencies."



That focus on community partnership began during planning. Lt. Col. Ana Robledo encouraged planners to make the event "forward facing" by engaging directly with the Forest Grove community and giving the event a clear purpose. That purpose became supporting the local food pantry.



The mission also resonated with local veterans.



Members of Forest Grove American Legion Post 2 volunteered to support participants throughout the event.



"We don't have an active-duty military base here," said Dale Thaler, commander of Legion Post 2 and a 12-year Air Force veteran. "The Oregon National Guard is our military here, and these are our Soldiers. We want them to know we appreciate what they do."



Flynn Phillips, a former Navy corpsman who served 20 years and a past commander of the post, said events like this also help veterans stay connected after military service.



"These Soldiers are the future of the American Legion," Phillips said. "It's important for veterans to stay connected, recruit the next generation and help keep the community connected to the military."



He said today's Soldiers will eventually become tomorrow's retired veterans, making those relationships even more important.



"We're out here supporting these young men and women because someday they'll retire too," Phillips said. "We want to help them with what's next."



The event also strengthened relationships with organizations serving the community.



Dave Wuertz, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Forest Grove, said the all-volunteer organization depends on donations from businesses, churches and community groups to serve local families.



The pantry, staffed by 40 to 50 volunteers, is open four days each week.



"This kind of food drive is excellent," Wuertz said. "It's really cool to have the Army here interacting with the community. I've lived here and knew the Guard was here, but I'd never really interacted with them before."

The partnership began last year when volunteer Nina Kaufmann coordinated with the Oregon National Guard.

Wuertz said the collaboration demonstrates how military service and community service often go hand in hand.

Capt. Ian Rogers, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, crossed the finish line first in the competitive seven-mile event.



"It feels great to compete and support the community," Rogers said.



As participants crossed the finish line carrying rucksacks, the event highlighted that service extends beyond military missions. For the Oregon Army National Guard, local veterans and community volunteers, the annual event demonstrated that supporting neighbors is an important part of finding purpose in support of their community.