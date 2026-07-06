Cowser Takes Responsibility as Georgia National Guard's Newest Senior Enlisted Leader

Photo By Sgt. Princess Alexandria Higgins | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint Cowser, command senior enlisted advisor, sheaths the noncommissioned officer sword during the Command Senior Enlisted Leader change of responsibility ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, July 11, 2026. This ceremony reflects the change of responsibility of the Georgia National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor who serves as the principal enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General on all matters involving enlisted personnel. see less | View Image Page

The Georgia National Guard welcomed their new command senior enlisted leader July 11, 2026, when U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint Cowser assumed responsibility from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Marks at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, the Adjutant General of Georgia, presided over the ceremony and congratulated both parties as they began their new journeys.

“This morning’s ceremony is certainly a big one," stated Wilson. "It formally recognizes the transfer of responsibility between the organization’s most senior noncommissioned officer and two of the very best leaders that I’ve had the honor of serving with during my career, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Marks and Command Sgt. Maj. Clint Cowser."

Marks assumed duties as the Georgia National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader in January 2021. He has since served as the senior enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General, representing and advocating for the enlisted force across the Georgia National Guard. This includes the three pillars; the Georgia Army Guard, Georgia Air Guard, and the Georgia State Defense Force.

Marks leaves the position with experience and words of wisdom for incoming command and enlisted personnel throughout the force.

“When looking to enter into your next position, the way to get the job you want is to be great at the job you have,” Marks stated. “Sgt. Maj. Cowser, you are the type of leader that will take the organization to the new levels of success that I can’t wait to see.”

Marks then addressed the organization, reminding them to never compromise the standard stating that people will always be the greatest strength.

Cowser expressed his gratitude and vision for his service.

“I am fully committed to the Georgia National Guard, the mission, service members, as well as the federal and state employees that make it happen,” he expressed. “I look forward to working closer with you and executing your vision, maintaining the highest standards of readiness and aggressively advocating for our team and their families.”

The passing of the Noncommissioned Officer Sword commenced following Marks’ farewell and the introduction of Cowser.

The NCO sword represents leadership, responsibility, and trust. During the ceremony, the outgoing leader handed the sword to the incoming leader to symbolize the official transfer of responsibility. It shows that the duty of leading Soldiers, Airmen, and those enlisted, maintaining discipline, and caring for the units throughout the organization is now being passed to the next senior enlisted leader.