NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain | U.S. Army, Croatian, Romanian, and British Soldiers with the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, stand alongside the Polish Army’s 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade during their brigade’s 32nd anniversary holiday ceremony in Giżycko, Poland, July 10, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) see less | View Image Page

Giżycko, POLAND — The NATO Forward Land Forces (FLF) Battle Group-Poland, composed of U.S., British, Croatian, and Romanian forces, attended the 32nd anniversary of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade, Polish Armed Forces in Giżycko, Poland, July 10, 2026.

Alongside the NATO FLF Battle Group-Poland formation stood Polish soldiers in dress uniforms and combat uniforms, a display of Polish military vehicles, an Honor Squadron of the 3rd Masovian Light Horse Regiment mounted on horses, as well as instruments played by the Military Orchestra in Giżycko during the ceremony.

“Strength is forged through partnership,” said 1st Sgt. Zachary Platt, first sergeant, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division.

The invitation to attend the ceremony was extended by Brigadier General Mirosław Spurek of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade to the leadership of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment stationed rotationally at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, as part of the NATO FLF Battle Group-Poland.

Platt was quick to inform the rest of the battle group, which includes the British Army’s Light Dragoons, Romanian Land Forces’ 348th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, and the Croatian Armed Forces’ 17th Croatian contingent.

Although the battle group does not speak the host nation’s language, they still stood in formation and in solidarity with the Polish soldiers of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade.

Leaders delivered speeches to the Polish forces, soldiers received recognitions and awards, and the band played throughout the ceremony, including as troops filed off the parade field and then returned for a final dismissal.

“Together, NATO Battle Group and the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade stand united: one alliance, one purpose, one commitment to peace, security, and victory,” said Platt.