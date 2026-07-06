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    NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony

    NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain | U.S. Army, Croatian, Romanian, and British Soldiers with the NATO Forward Land Forces...... read more read more

    POLAND

    07.09.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Giżycko, POLAND — The NATO Forward Land Forces (FLF) Battle Group-Poland, composed of U.S., British, Croatian, and Romanian forces, attended the 32nd anniversary of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade, Polish Armed Forces in Giżycko, Poland, July 10, 2026.

    Alongside the NATO FLF Battle Group-Poland formation stood Polish soldiers in dress uniforms and combat uniforms, a display of Polish military vehicles, an Honor Squadron of the 3rd Masovian Light Horse Regiment mounted on horses, as well as instruments played by the Military Orchestra in Giżycko during the ceremony.

    “Strength is forged through partnership,” said 1st Sgt. Zachary Platt, first sergeant, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division.

    The invitation to attend the ceremony was extended by Brigadier General Mirosław Spurek of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade to the leadership of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment stationed rotationally at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, as part of the NATO FLF Battle Group-Poland.

    Platt was quick to inform the rest of the battle group, which includes the British Army’s Light Dragoons, Romanian Land Forces’ 348th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, and the Croatian Armed Forces’ 17th Croatian contingent.

    Although the battle group does not speak the host nation’s language, they still stood in formation and in solidarity with the Polish soldiers of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade.

    Leaders delivered speeches to the Polish forces, soldiers received recognitions and awards, and the band played throughout the ceremony, including as troops filed off the parade field and then returned for a final dismissal.

    “Together, NATO Battle Group and the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade stand united: one alliance, one purpose, one commitment to peace, security, and victory,” said Platt.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 06:02
    Story ID: 569757
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 108
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony, by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony
    NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony
    NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in the celebration of 32nd anniversary of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade in Poland
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in the celebration of 32nd anniversary of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade in Poland
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in the celebration of 32nd anniversary of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade in Poland

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    1ABCT
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    1st Armored Division
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    NATO FLF Battle Group Poland

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