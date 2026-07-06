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    USS Jefferson City arrives at New Homeport in Pearl Harbor

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 9, 2026) – U.S. Navy Chief...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Story by Lt.j.g. Samantha Prewitt 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) arrived at its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 9. Jefferson City joined Submarine Squadron 7 as its seventh fast-attack submarine.

    “While our homeport has changed, our mission has not,” said Cmdr. Brent Shrader, commanding officer of Jefferson City. “Our crew remains focused on maintaining combat readiness, supporting the submarine force in the region, and delivering the undersea warfighting capability our nation depends on.”

    Since Jefferson City’s arrival in its previous homeport of Guam in 2021, the submarine has supported multinational exercises, including exercise Sea Dragon, strengthening interoperability and anti-submarine warfare capabilities alongside allies and partners throughout the region. In 2025, Jefferson City earned Commander, Submarine Squadron 15’s Battle Efficiency (“Battle E”) Award, recognizing the crew’s sustained operational excellence, readiness, and warfighting proficiency.

    “I am thrilled to welcome the Jefferson City to Submarine Squadron 7 and the Pearl Harbor waterfront,” said Capt. Jeff Fassbender, commodore, Submarine Squadron 7. “They are an outstanding crew with a wealth of tactical forward-deployed experience that will have a huge impact to the squadron’s readiness and combat capability.”

    Jefferson City was commissioned Feb. 29, 1992 and is the only U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of the capital city of Missouri. Measuring 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Jefferson City has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors.

    The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 21:46
    Story ID: 569752
    Location: US
    Web Views: 258
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Jefferson City arrives at New Homeport in Pearl Harbor, by LTJG Samantha Prewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

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