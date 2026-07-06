Space Base Delta 3 Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Space Base Delta 3 conducted a formal change of responsibility ceremony on June 30, 2026, marking the official transfer of senior enlisted leadership from Chief Master Sergeant Rajab Kigembe to Chief Master Sergeant Michael W. Deiderich. This traditional military ritual ensures steady guidance for the installation’s enlistees and maintains seamless oversight of the overall mission, allowing operations to continue without interruption during a leadership shift. Chief Kigembe concluded his tenure with a focus on operational excellence, drawing on a diverse background in communications and mentorship. Though his time as SBD3’s Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL) was brief, his impact rippled through his team as he prepared for his transfer back to Space Systems Command. Colonel Andrew C. Dermanoski, commander of Space Base Delta 3, praised Kigembe’s lasting impact. “Chief Kigembe has served us well in these short couple of months... he's done some amazing things,” Dermanoski noted. “But I can see by who's sitting out here in the audience... The S6 wants their SEL back. Because they know how good you are and how much you bring to the team. So, I would say on behalf of myself and the entire SBD 3 team, well done… We are immensely grateful for your service.” Reflecting on his time leading SBD3, Chief Kigembe expressed his appreciation to the team. “I'm overwhelmed with the amount of gratitude that's inside my heart," Kigembe said. "A lot of that is because when I stepped into this role as the interim senior enlisted leader… the clock was ticking. I also knew that the mission couldn't wait… you treated me like I was one of the teammates and not necessarily just the placeholder.” Chief Deiderich now assumes the role of principal advisor to the Commander, overseeing the readiness and professional development of the SBD 3 team. Upon accepting the responsibility of advising the command, Chief Deiderich outlined his expectations for the future. “... It's clear that it's a high-performing professional organization, and you make the impressive work you do look easy, and I'm humbled to be amongst you," Deiderich said. "My intent is to be your advocate, your ally, your biggest fan, and be a member of your team. I'm eager to learn, and I'm committed to earning your trust, and joining you in the proverbial arena to do our nation's work.” The centerpiece of the ceremony was the passing of the unit colors. By military tradition, the flag embodies the history and soul of the organization. Keeping the flag in hand throughout the ceremony signifies that the unit is never left without official leadership, linking SBD3's past accomplishments directly to its future under Chief Deiderich's guidance.