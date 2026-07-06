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    Los Angeles Air Force Base Kicks off Sports Day 2026

    LAAFB Celebrates 2026 Sports Day

    Photo By Van Ha | Col. Andrew C. Dermanoski, commander of Space Base Delta 3, presents the championship...... read more read more

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Space Systems Command

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Members of Los Angeles Air Force Base came together for the highly anticipated annual Sports Day competition, July 1, 2026. Airmen, Guardians, civilians, and contractors, paused their daily operations to unite under a shared goal. The friendly competition promoted health and wellness and fostered camaraderie outside the traditional workplace environment. Da Vinci Schools in El Segundo hosted base personnel and their families, highlighting the strong community bond between the base and school. Throughout the day teams faced off in diverse athletic challenges and sports that emphasized teamwork across different ranks and organizations. As the Space Base Delta 3 Action Officer, 2nd Lt. Kevin Duong shared his enthusiasm for the event and its overall purpose. “Without good morale, we don’t have good team bonds. When we are out fighting wars, or we’re out in the field, or we’re working together, there is nothing better than that team cohesion to build efficiency within the group,” Duong said. Sports day concluded with a formal award presentation, where Col. Brendan Hochstein, commander, System Delta 89, Space Systems Command, accepted the championship belt for his team. “I can’t take any credit for it. It was really the different teams, the leadership of our fitness folks, and the individual athletes that work together. But really, a lot of it comes down to the great work we have in System Delta 89,” Hochstein said. Though the event is over and the field is clear, the competitive spirit and trust built at Sports Day directly translates to continued mission success in the space and air domains.

    (Courtesy of Leilani Rodriguez, Space Base Delta 3 Public Affairs, United States Space Force)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:24
    Story ID: 569579
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LAAFB Celebrates 2026 Sports Day

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    TAGS

    cohesion
    teamwork
    commeraderie
    space-force
    los-angeles-air-force-base
    air-force--united-states-air-force

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