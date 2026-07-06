Thousands of troops build readiness during busy June 2026 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown June 1, 2026, at the installation....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown June 1, 2026, at the installation. During June 2026, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual, weekend, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy reinforced its role as one of the Army’s premier Total Force training centers throughout June 2026 as thousands of service members from across the United States trained on the installation in support of combat readiness, sustainment, leadership development, and specialized military operations.



The month featured Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Air National Guard, Air Force, Civil Air Patrol, and institutional training organizations — demonstrating Fort McCoy’s ability to simultaneously support maneuver, aviation, engineering, logistics, medical, security, leadership, and sustainment missions. The diverse training schedule reflected Fort McCoy’s mission of strengthening Total Force readiness by providing realistic training environments for America’s military forces.



One of the largest organizations training during June was the33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT)of the Illinois Army National Guard. Known as the “Prairie State Warriors,” the brigade conducted collective training designed to improve combat readiness and mission command while taking advantage of Fort McCoy's expansive maneuver areas, live-fire ranges, and training facilities. The brigade routinely trains at Fort McCoy because of the installation's ability to support brigade-sized operations across multiple training environments.



Supporting the brigade’s mission were Soldiers assigned to the1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, who refined artillery proficiency through fire-support coordination, mission planning, and collective field exercises that integrated with maneuver forces.



Army aviation readiness remained a priority throughout the month as the248th Aviation Support Battalioncompleted sustainment and aviation-support training. The battalion focused on logistics, maintenance, and operational support capabilities necessary to keep Army aviation units mission ready while supporting flight operations in the field.



Engineer units also maintained a significant presence on the installation. Soldiers with the224th Engineer Battalionand the327th Engineer Battaliontrained on mobility, construction, survivability, and engineer support missions while utilizing Fort McCoy's extensive engineer training areas. Their field exercises strengthened the units' ability to provide critical engineering capabilities in support of combat operations.



Several Army Reserve organizations also trained during June. Soldiers assigned to the407th Civil Affairs Battalionenhanced mission-essential skills through planning exercises and field training that emphasized coordination between military forces and civilian authorities. Civil affairs units provide commanders with specialized expertise that helps military operations succeed in complex operational environments around the world.

The624th Quartermaster Companycompleted logistics and sustainment training that strengthened the unit's ability to provide supply and field-support operations essential to maintaining combat readiness during deployments and contingency operations.



Representing one of the Army Reserve’s premier engineer organizations, the416th Theater Engineer Commandtrained alongside subordinate units while enhancing theater-level engineering capabilities that support construction, infrastructure development, mobility operations, and contingency engineering missions worldwide.



Soldiers assigned to the16th Psychological Operations Battalionalso conducted training during June, refining information-related capabilities that support commanders through influence activities, operational planning, and communication efforts that complement military operations.



Joint-service training continued with Airmen assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s115th Security Forces Squadron, who conducted force-protection and base-defense training to strengthen expeditionary security capabilities and maintain readiness for both federal and state missions.



Fort McCoy also welcomed members of theWisconsin Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, who participated in leadership development, emergency-services training, and aerospace education activities. Civil Air Patrol members regularly partner with military installations while preparing for search-and-rescue, disaster-response, and homeland support missions.



Institutional training remained a major component of Fort McCoy's mission throughout June.



TheFort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academycontinued educating future Army leaders through professional military education courses focused on leadership, readiness, and warfighting competencies.

TheWisconsin Challenge Academycontinued mentoring and educating at-risk youth through its nationally recognized residential leadership and education program, helping cadets develop discipline, confidence, academic achievement, and life skills.



Students attending theRegional Training Site-Maintenance (RTS-Maintenance)received advanced instruction on military vehicle maintenance and equipment sustainment, while theRegional Training Site-Medical (RTS-Medical)provided realistic medical readiness training for military health-care professionals from across the Total Force.



The86th Training Divisionalso conducted institutional and functional training during the month, helping prepare Army Reserve Soldiers and leaders for future operational assignments while supporting readiness across multiple military occupational specialties.



According to officials with Fort McCoy's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), June once again highlighted the installation's unique ability to support numerous organizations simultaneously while providing world-class training resources.



Fort McCoy's combination of maneuver land, live-fire ranges, classrooms, aviation infrastructure, maintenance facilities, cantonment areas, and logistical support enables units ranging from squad-sized elements to brigade combat teams to train at the same time while meeting demanding readiness objectives.



Looking ahead, DPTMS officials said the installation's operational tempo will remain high throughout the summer.



“June was another outstanding month that showcased Fort McCoy’s ability to support multiple components and a wide variety of missions simultaneously,” DPTMS officials said. Training scheduling officials expect July to be just as busy, if not busier, as thousands of Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard arrive for annual training. Fort McCoy’s ranges, maneuver areas, classrooms, and support facilities will continue operating at a high pace as we provide the realistic training environment needed to build readiness across the Total Force.



Fort McCoy's importance to military readiness extends well beyond Wisconsin. During fiscal year 2025, the installation supported109,962 personnelin training, underscoring its role as a premier training center for the Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Air Force, and numerous joint and interagency partners.



The installation also continues to serve as a major economic engine for west-central Wisconsin. Fort McCoy generated an estimated$1.6 billion economic impact during fiscal year 2024, while payroll, operating costs, contracts, and other expenditures exceeded$398 million, supporting businesses, communities, and jobs throughout the region.



From brigade combat teams and engineer formations to aviation units, logistics organizations, institutional schools, and joint-service partners, June 2026 demonstrated Fort McCoy’s continued ability to prepare America’s military forces for future missions. With another busy training month anticipated in July, the installation will continue fulfilling its mission of strengthening Total Force readiness and ensuring Soldiers, Airmen, and partner organizations are prepared to deploy, fight, and win whenever called upon.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”