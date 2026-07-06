First Army honors its legacy and the future in its Change of Responsibility

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill.— Continuing a time-honored military tradition, First Army bids a fond farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser and welcomes incoming Command Sgt. Maj.Randolph Delapena during a change of responsibility ceremony held on July 8, 2026, on the grounds of the historic Quarters One at Rock Island Arsenal. The ceremony featured the traditional passing of responsibility to the First Army colors, symbolized the seamless transfer of leadership, trust, and responsibility of First Army's senior enlisted position.The command sergeant major serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander, providing counsel on all matters pertaining to the health, welfare, training, and discipline of the Soldiers who execute First Army’s mission of mobilizing, training, and deploying Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces.A job that First Army has proudly been tasked with for almost 108 years. Command Sgt. Maj.Prosser departs First Army after a distinguished 37-month tenure as its senior enlisted leader.During his time with First Army he has overseen and assisted in guiding the command through transformation to reshape how it sees the future of partnership with the Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. His career, which spans multiple combat tours including Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, has seen him serve in critical leadership roles across the globe.From serving as a tank gunner and platoon sergeant to holding command sergeant major positions at Yuma Proving Ground, U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range, and V Corps (Forward) in Poland, Prosser has been a steadfast advocate for Soldier readiness and NCO development. His decorated career includes three Legion of Merit awards, three Bronze Star Medals, and the Combat Action Badge. During his farewell address Command Sgt. Maj. Prosser commented that: “Explaining what First Army does is not easy. Its incredibly hard work, because you are the only ones directly preparing to send units full of America’s sons and daughters into harms way by influencing the leaders to create lethal units. That is the challenge that our OCT’s (Observer Controller Trainers) face every single day. At the center of that legacy is the OCT that takes being a master of their craft in training leaders and inspiring them to shape partners across the Active, Reserve and National Guard Component. It is quite relentless and essential what they do. I am so proud of the OCT’s we have in First Army… I know if we have leaders who care and OC’s who are experts First Army will advise, develop and maintain the most lethal undefeated fighting force on the face of the earth.” Command Sgt. Maj.Prosser’s experience at First Army and expertise with his Soldiers will now be applied in his new role as the Commandant of the Command Sergeant Major Academy. Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena arrives at Rock Island Arsenal with a wealth of tactical and strategic experience.A native of Miami, Florida, and a Combat Engineer by trade, Delapena recently served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina (now Fort Liberty). His extensive resume includes serving as Drill Sergeant of the Year, the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, and the Command Sergeant Major for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence. He has deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve. Command Sgt. Maj. Delapena commented that: “As I take this next chapter at First Army, I am deeply grateful and I look forward to serving this amazing team. I am a believer that I serve you and the people of this formation and I serve the Soldiers of this formation.” The transition comes at a pivotal time for First Army as it continues to modernize its training approach for large-scale combat operations, ensuring that the Reserve Component remains a lethal and ready force.With Delapena now serving as the "backbone" of the command, First Army remains fully postured to advise, assist, and train units for whatever missions lie ahead.