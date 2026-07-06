Skilled workforce anchors OIB transformation

Photo By Christine Mitchell | OIB artisans are highlighted at a senior leader site visit to Corpus Christi Army Depot (U.S. Army photo by CCAD PAO) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christine Mitchell | OIB artisans are highlighted at a senior leader site visit to Corpus Christi Army...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – As the Department of War accelerates transformation efforts across the industrial base, skilled artisans remain the backbone of the Army Organic Industrial Base’s, or OIB’s, critical mission.

Recent national efforts have underscored the importance of skilled trades in defense readiness. The department recently launched BuildFreedom.US, a new website developed in partnership with “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe. This platform offers job openings and training resources for skilled laborers vital to defense-critical missions and exemplifies the department’s commitment to attracting and retaining talent in trades essential to national security.

Across the nation at 23 Army depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants that make up the OIB, dedicated artisans – welders, machinists, electronics technicians, heavy mechanics, and cybersecurity specialists – bring unparalleled expertise and commitment to their work, said Army Materiel Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, who manages the OIB.

“The blue-collar workforce is the heart of our nation, and the OIB is the backbone of Army readiness,” Mohan said.

Recruiting the next generation of skilled artisans is a priority of the command’s, said AMC Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, Starlisha Anderson. During a recent visit to Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas, she had the opportunity to witness their dedication firsthand.

“I was deeply moved by the sheer passion and dedication our workforce brings to their mission every single day,” Anderson said. “Seeing their on-the-ground innovation firsthand was truly inspiring. They are constantly thinking outside the box to create meaningful efficiencies in their daily operations, which is a powerful reminder of the talent and drive we have across our enterprise.”

Anderson’s observations reflect a broader trend within the Army’s OIB, where transformation efforts are fueled not only by technology but by the ingenuity and resilience of its people. Facilities like Red River Army Depot are already leveraging data-driven dashboards to optimize energy use and boost production efficiency, demonstrating how innovation is transforming industrial operations.

To build on this success, AMC G-1 is exploring additional opportunities and partnerships to ensure the OIB maintains a ready, capable, and supported workforce, said Anderson.

As the Department of War continues this ambitious overhaul, the fusion of cutting-edge technology with a skilled, motivated workforce remains paramount. Programs like the Department’s Project Patriot Pipeline aim to address workforce shortages by unifying training pipelines for veterans and federal civilians, ensuring a steady flow of qualified personnel into the industrial base.

The combined focus on transformation and workforce development positions the OIB to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, said Anderson. Through the passion of its artisans and the vision of its leadership, the Organic Industrial Base stands ready to support Army readiness with strength and innovation.