Honoring Women Veterans Day at VA Tennessee Valley

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | On June 12, 2026, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System joined the nation in observing Women Veterans Day, commemorating the signing of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women the right to serve as permanent members of the U.S. Armed Forces. For Army Veteran, Alotha Mayes (left), and Navy Veteran, Heather Weeks (right), military service not only shaped their careers, it has also shaped the way they continue to serve others today. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | On June 12, 2026, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System joined the nation in observing...... read more read more

On June 12, 2026, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) joined the nation in observing Women Veterans Day, commemorating the signing of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women the right to serve as permanent members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Women have served in every conflict and military era since, often overcoming barriers while leading, mentoring, and supporting those around them. For Army Veteran Alotha Mayes and Navy Veteran Heather Weeks, military service not only shaped their careers, it has also shaped the way they continue to serve others today.

Alotha Mayes - U.S. Army Veteran | Human Resource Specialist and Drill Sergeant

Alotha Mayes joined the Army in 1984. What began as an opportunity to build a future became a career spanning more than 15 years of service.

“I was 17 years old and had a real job doing something I felt was super important,” Mayes said. “I thought I was on top of the world.”

For more than 15 years, she served as a human resource specialist while balancing the demands of Army life with the realities of being a mother. Assignments often required difficult sacrifices, including being separated from her daughter during a yearlong tour in Korea and a six-month assignment in Honduras.

“That was often challenging,” Mayes said. “Having to navigate childcare, formations, and deployments while trying to be there for my children.”

Despite those challenges, one of her proudest accomplishments was serving as a drill sergeant. As one of only two women drill sergeants in her company, Mayes helped transform civilians into soldiers.

Her experience as a drill sergeant transformed her understanding of leadership. While she entered the Army as a self-described rule follower who thrived on structure, working closely with trainees taught her to look beyond regulations and see the individuals behind the uniform.

“It taught me compassion,” Mayes said. “It taught me to consider other situations versus the rules. It taught me to be more people-focused than procedure-focused.”

One trainee left a lasting impression. The soldier arrived at Mayes’ company where she was a drill sergeant. He was already at risk of being separated before training began because he did not meet Army body composition standards. Despite repeated pressure for Mayes to process the soldier for separation, she refused to give up on him.

“As long as you keep trying, I’ll keep fighting for you,” Mayes remembers telling him.

The soldier never gave up and went on to graduate training. A year later, Mayes received a phone call.

"He called and told me, 'Drill sergeant, you changed my life,'" Mayes recalled. "To know that something I said or did helped someone become successful…that meant everything."

The experience reinforced what Mayes values most about military service: the opportunity to influence and uplift others. Today, she sees similarities between mentoring young soldiers and supporting fellow Veterans.

"I was helping soldiers then, and I'm helping Veterans now," she said. "The mission hasn't really changed."

Mayes hopes fellow Veterans who may be struggling know they do not have to face challenges alone.

"There is help available," she said. "Sometimes all it takes is talking to someone who understands where you've been."

Heather Weeks - U.S. Navy Veteran | Construction Mechanic (Seabee)

Heather Weeks joined the Navy to expand her horizons past the town she grew up in.

“I just needed something bigger to do outside of my little town,” Weeks said.

Inspiration came from family members who served during World War II, but mostly she remembers being “young and restless” and eager to experience more of the world.

Initially interested in serving as a nurse, Weeks instead found herself in an unexpected career field. A recruiter encouraged her to consider the Seabees, specifically the occupation of construction mechanic.

This recommendation surprised her.

"I blew up the engine in my first car because I never put oil in it,” Weeks said with a laugh. “I was a girly girl.”

Despite having little mechanical experience, Weeks accepted the challenge and entered a profession where women were still a rarity. As she learned to repair engines and maintain equipment, she discovered that one trait she never expected would become an advantage: her small hands.

Fellow mechanics sometimes struggled to reach bolts and components buried deep inside machinery. What initially seemed like a limitation became one of her strengths.

“There were many times they needed someone with small hands to get into tight spaces,” Weeks said. “I could reach things that other people couldn’t.”

Serving with the Seabees taught Weeks confidence, adaptability and the value of teamwork. It also showed her that she was capable of much more than she initially believed.

"The military taught me that you can do things you never thought you could do," she said.

Her service took her around the world and exposed her to people, cultures and experiences that broadened her perspective while strengthening her leadership skills.

Looking back, Weeks credits military service with helping shape the person she became.

"It gave me confidence," she said. "It taught me how to overcome obstacles and keep moving forward."

That lesson remains one she hopes other women considering military service will embrace.

"Don't be afraid to take the opportunity," Weeks said. "You might surprise yourself with what you're capable of."

Honoring Women Veterans

Today, women Veterans are one of the fastest-growing populations in VA. According to VA TVHS' FY25 annual report, more than 17,430 women Veterans are enrolled in care across the health care system, and that number continues to increase as more women transition from military service to Veteran status.

As the needs of women Veterans continue to evolve, VA TVHS has expanded services designed specifically for women throughout every stage of life. In addition to comprehensive primary care, gynecology, preventative screenings, and mental health services, the health care system offers maternity care coordination, childbirth education, postpartum support and pelvic health programs tailored to women Veterans.

Throughout the year, TVHS hosts events and programs focused on the health and well-being of women Veterans, including Women Veterans Day Recognition, mobile mammography partnerships, baby shower events, and an upcoming Diaper Dash event for expectant mothers.

For Veterans like Mayes and Weeks, service did not end when they removed the uniform. Their stories reflect the resilience, leadership and dedication women Veterans bring to their communities every day. This Women Veterans Day, VA TVHS honors the women who have served and remains committed to supporting them through specialized care, advocacy, and programs designed with women in mind.

Veterans interested in learning more health services for women Veterans are encouraged to speak with their primary care provider or visit the TVHS Women Veteran Program website.