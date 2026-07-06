Joint Base Charleston embraces the Culture of Fitness initiative

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Members of Team Charleston embraced the Culture of Fitness initiative in preparation for the new physical fitness readiness assessment requirements that took effect July 1, 2026.

By emphasizing daily fitness and long-term wellness instead of short-term test preparation, the Culture of Fitness initiative aims to develop physically and mentally resilient Airmen who are prepared to support the mission whenever called upon.

“No matter what your job, age, or rank, we all have the same expectation: to stay ready and support the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shyenne Burden, 628th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell specialist. “We are ensuring that our Airmen are ready to go and ready to defend.”

As part of the initiative, Airmen must now complete two physical fitness readiness assessments each year. While still incorporating muscular strength, cardiorespiratory fitness and core endurance, the updated assessment implements changes such as a 2-mile run in place of the previous 1.5-mile run and the reincorporation of the body compositions measurement portion.

“These changes impact the mission by making readiness more consistent,” said Staff Sgt. Savannah Leidy, 628th FSS fitness assessment cell manager. “Ultimately, it helps create a stronger, more capable team that’s ready to execute the mission at any time.”

The 628th Force Support Squadron’s Fitness, Sports & Wellness Centers are offering a Physical Conditioning Program which is meant to help Airmen meet the new standard. For more information on the 628th FSS’s Physical Conditions Program, contact the Fitness Center at 843-963-3347.

Personnel can also download the Warfighter’s Fitness Playbook, which covers workouts, recovery strategies, sleep optimization techniques and nutrition guidance, at:

https://www.afpc.af.mil/Portals/70/documents/FITNESS/Tab%204.%20The%20Warfighter's%20Fitness%20Playbook%20%202.0%20Feb%202026.pdf