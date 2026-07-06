USAF Test Pilot School class 25B marks newest group of test leaders

The Air Force Test Pilot School formally celebrated the graduation of Class 25B at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 5. A total of 28 Airmen and Guardians became the newest test leaders for the Department of the Air Force, in addition to two foreign exchange students representing the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force and Greece’s Hellenic Air Force.

This class experienced unique challenges, from a prolonged lapse in government appropriations to a quickly changing global threat landscape. Despite these hurdles, the students excelled and will now enter their next assignments across the test enterprise ensuring the warfighter has the best capability possible for the mission.

Class 25B was also the most global class in the school’s history, visiting seven unique countries during their capstone projects which aided in joint interoperability and allied partnerships.

School alumnus Capt. Rachel Sallee was honored with the prestigious General James H. Doolittle Test Leadership Award for her outstanding leadership as test pilot, chief of evaluations and director of the 418th Flight Test Squadron. Uniquely triple-qualified in the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-46 Pegasusand Boeing 747, she executed 435 test hours across eight aircraft types, including over 35 high-risk flying hours.

Class 25B Graduates: USAF Maj. Cory Arnold, experimental air battle manager USMC Maj. John Baum, experimental weapons system officer USSF Capt. Chance Baxter, experimental space test engineer USAF Capt. Paul Bean, experimental flight test engineer USSF 1st Lt.Samantha Beck, experimental space test engineer USAF Maj. Curtis Cagliano, experimental test pilot USSF Capt. Hunter Coolican, experimental space test engineer USAF Capt. Tyler Dockum, experimental test pilot USAF Capt. Andrew Ehler, experimental flight test engineer USAF Capt. Jacob Ferrer, experimental weapons system officer USAF Maj. Miles Heater, experimental test pilot USAF Maj. Dylan Juedeman, experimental test pilot Hellenic Air Force Capt. Theo Kalampoukis, experimental test engineer USAF Maj. Robert Larsen, experimental test pilot USAF Capt. Ryan Marshall, experimental test engineer USSF Maj. Michael McIlhenny, experimental space test engineer USSF Maj. Alexa Newland, experimental space test engineer USAF Capt. Jacob Olvera, experimental flight test engineer Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Harry Pilling, experimental test pilot USAF Capt. Christopher Reed, experimental flight test engineer USAF Capt. Jesse Roberts, experimental flight test engineer USSF Maj. Christopher Rocker, experimental space test engineer USAF Capt. John Rogers, experimental flight test engineer USMC Maj. Jacob Slaughter, experimental test pilot USAF Capt. Ivan Stiscia, experimental flight test engineer USAF Maj. Emöke Toth, experimental test pilot USAF Capt. Josiah Williams, experimental remotely piloted aircraft test pilot USAF Maj. Ryan Wilson, experimental test pilot USAF Maj. Jarrod Wooden, experimental test pilot Class leader and school resource officer: USAF Maj. Jerome Harms, experimental test pilot