Community Through Mentorship: Marines Support JPO Field Day

U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAI ‘I —When Gunnery Sgt. Dajuan Rushing began volunteering with local youth this school year, he set out to show the positive impact of consistent mentorship. Rushing partnered with Mokapu Elementary School’s Junior Police Officer (JPO) staff to lead a team of Marines in teaching students leadership, discipline, and teamwork.



The program’s success relied heavily on Rushing’s dedication. Beginning in September 2025, he spent an hour after school every day training the students, while school JPO staff reinforced drill movements during recess. This daily training prepared the students for their roles on campus to keep their school running smoothly. Their duties include raising the American flag, guiding classmates through the hallways, and helping students safely get out of cars during morning drop off.



Beyond these daily tasks, the months of hard work were meant to prepare the students for a regional drill competition, where judges evaluate teams on marching precision, discipline, and execution. Although the physical event in April was canceled due to heavy rain and unsafe field conditions, the team adapted by filming and submitting a video of their performance. Their dedication paid off when they won first place in the district~~-~~wide contest.



“These students’ efforts paid off and they did great,” Rushing said. “A lot of the awards spoke for themselves because they were consistently helping others and setting the example.”



To celebrate the win, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of MCBH, recognized Rushing’s outstanding individual efforts by awarding him a coin on behalf of the President's Volunteer Service Award program. The school staff, parents, and fellow Marines from the regiment were also recognized for their collective help. Following the ceremony, the award winning students finally got the chance to perform their award-winning drill sequences live in front of their parents and the Marines.



For Rushing, the recognition is secondary to the true reward of being a positive force in the students lives. “My wife says I volunteer too much because I am always trying to do something, but if it’s something involving mentoring, I’m all for it,” Rushing said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2026 Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:22 Story ID: 569513 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community Through Mentorship: Marines Support JPO Field Day, by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.