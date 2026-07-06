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    MICC announces 2026 Senior Contracting Official and Directors Acquisition Training event

    MICC announces 2026 Senior Contracting Official and Directors Acquisition Training event

    Photo By Tish Williamson | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command announced today that its fiscal year...... read more read more

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Story by Tish Williamson 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — The Mission and Installation Contracting Command announced today that its fiscal year 2026 Senior Contracting Official and Directors Acquisition Training event will be held Aug. 25-28 in San Antonio.

    Hosted by Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, the MICC commanding general, Clay Cole, MICC deputy to the commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, MICC command sergeant major, the annual leader training event will bring together the command’s senior contracting and staff leaders to strengthen operational readiness, enhance collaboration and advance acquisition excellence across the enterprise.

    The theme for this year’s event is “Contracting at the Edge: Leading Change in a Time of Transformation.”

    Guided by the commander’s intent for the event to operationalize contracting and focus on output-driven readiness, the 2026 SDAT agenda will address the most pressing operational challenges and innovative practices shaping the future of Army contracting.

    Additional information, including the agenda and administrative details, will be provided to attendees in the coming weeks by planners in the MICC's G3/5/7 Plans, Operations and Training section.

    About the MICC

    The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command. MICC Soldiers, Civilians and contractors take pride in their mission to support Soldiers and their families across the theater of operations by delivering decisive contracting solutions across the theater of operations, equipping America’s Soldiers with what they need to dominate on the battlefield, sustaining readiness at home and pioneering the capabilities for the Army of tomorrow. Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MICC comprises nearly 1,500 Soldiers and Civilian employees assigned across the theater of operations. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 260,000 Soldiers every day, providing daily base operations support services at installations, preparing more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, facilitating training for more than 100,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures. To learn more about the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, visit the MICC homepage or view the MICC Fact Sheet.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:44
    Story ID: 569512
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    Army Materiel Command
    Army Contracting Command
    MICC
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    SDAT

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