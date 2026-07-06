Mark Brewer Retires from DLA Energy After 37-Year Legacy

Photo By Ebony Gay | After 37 years of federal service, Mark Brewer, chief of the Joint Integration Management Division at Defense Logistics Agency Energy, has retired. Pictured are Brewer and a collection of awards and mementos from his career. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ebony Gay | After 37 years of federal service, Mark Brewer, chief of the Joint Integration...... read more read more

After 37 years of federal service, Mark Brewer retired as the chief of the Joint Integration Management Division at Defense Logistics Agency Energy.

Brewer began his career at DLA Energy as a college sophomore through the Cooperative Education Program, serving as a student trainee in contracting. In this role, he supported contract specialists with solicitations, bid evaluations and contract awards, and handled small emergency purchases.

Early in his career, Brewer heard Army Brig. Gen. James Bickford state, "In war, nothing happens until something moves, and all things move with petroleum." This perspective, along with a transition into the Multifunctional Program where he cross-trained in operational roles such as inventory management, developed his understanding of the bulk petroleum supply chain.

When Brewer began his career, the supply chain was managed primarily via hard-wired telephones and hard-copy documents prepared by clerks. Over his 37 years, his roles included contracting specialist, ordering officer, transportation specialist, commodity business specialist, inventory management specialist, energy initiatives program manager, strategic energy analyst and supervisor.

Walt Allen, chief of the Joint Integration Management Division, recalled his first impression of working with Brewer.

"From the moment I began working with Mark, it was immediately clear that he was the heart of the organization," Allen said. "My first impression was that he was the center of all activity; if Mark didn't know someone, they most certainly knew of him."

His colleagues noted his attention to detail. Jim Eberhardt, a strategic energy analyst, worked with Brewer on the development of Joint Fuel Bladder Specifications.

"We balanced each other out perfectly," Eberhardt said. "Mark was the meticulous, 'in the weeds' professional who cared enough to ensure every detail was right... Mark leveraged his extensive background in contracting and bulk fuels to expertly navigate and overcome obstacles that would have otherwise brought the project to a standstill."

Sam Cooks, a program manager, also noted Brewer's role in the joint petroleum enterprise.

"When I think of Mark’s professional expertise, the first thing that comes to mind is his deep understanding of roles and responsibilities across the joint petroleum enterprise," Cooks said. "As secretary of the Component Steering Group, he was on the front line of driving enhancements across the joint fuel supply chain."

Brewer’s favorite role was serving as an ordering officer for the Defense Fuel Office Balkans in Croatia, a six-month temporary position under the DLA Energy Europe & Africa area of responsibility. In this role, he was the central point of contact for fuel orders and deliveries into Croatia, Bosnia and other regional countries, serving NATO member nations.

Brewer noted he is most proud of supporting the Bulk Petroleum Executive Agent mission, which aimed to centralize and standardize the bulk petroleum supply chain.

"When the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act officially concluded the Executive Agent mission, Mark's dedication to its principles didn't waver," said Kent Comstock, a logistics systems analyst. "His role with the Component Steering Group was formally scrubbed, but Mark kept his 'EA goggles' on, continuing to apply a critical, forward-thinking approach every day. I think the whole team is still bought in to one degree or another, and Mark has something to do with that. "Additionally, Brewer's team managed and executed the annual Joint Petroleum Seminar, which grew from an event for 30 to 40 people into a training seminar with more than 300 attendees from across the War Department.

Allen described Brewer's leadership style as supportive.

"Working alongside Mark on a daily basis provided a constant feeling of security and calm. Knowing he had your back, no matter the circumstance, was incredibly reassuring," Allen said. "His leadership style was a masterful blend of quiet influence and steadfast support."

Comstock added that Brewer's approach of listening to and considering the views of others before making determinations established trust within the team. When asked what advice he would give to young logisticians starting their careers at DLA Energy, Brewer emphasized a strong work ethic. He advised new personnel to show up on time, take responsibility for mistakes, listen and learn from those with more experience.

"Public service is simply one of the highest callings an individual can have," Brewer said. "Service to others is both civic and biblical and should be pursued by all on a daily basis."

Gen AI was used in preparation of this article, which was researched, reviewed and edited by DOW personnel.