Courtesy Photo | Col. Paul McManus, the new commander of Redstone Arsenal, receives RCA's colors from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Paul McManus, the new commander of Redstone Arsenal, receives RCA's colors from Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the Army Sustainment Command, during a change of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal on Monday. (Joseph Lee, Army Materiel Command) see less | View Image Page

Redstone Chemical Activity welcomes new commander Your browser does not support the audio element.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –The U.S. Army Redstone Chemical Activity welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal on Monday.



Col. Paul McManus assumed command from Col. Rodney McCutcheon, who served as the activity's first commander.



The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the Army Sustainment Command. Kelso Horne, Director of the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity, also provided remarks.



McCutcheon was honored for his leadership in establishing the RCA from the ground up, a mission focused on remedying the legacy of chemical weapons burial sites on the installation.



“Col. McCutcheon, I want to personally thank you for taking on the monumental task of being the very first commander to lay the foundation for this brand-new activity,” Horne said. “You have set a remarkable new standard from Day 1."



Under McCutcheon’s command, RCA established a state-of-the-art hazardous materials laundry facility and a specialized analytical laboratory, which will one day enhance the safety and operational readiness of the entire installation.



“When we first uncased these colors on January 30, 2025, we were not just activating a new mission; we were embarking on a journey to build something from the ground up," McCutcheon said. "Despite the obstacles, this team, the men and women of RCA, persevered. You not only persevered, you thrived."



McManus joins RCA after serving as the Chief of Staff for the Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Division of U.S. Forces Korea.



"Col. McManus, building this organization is no small feat, but under your steady and experienced leadership, RCA will prove itself to be an indispensable asset to the Army mission,” Horne said.



RCA, a subordinate element of CMA, is aligned under ASC, and its mission is the safe, secure, and environmentally compliant storage of recovered chemical warfare materiel and other hazardous materials generated during the remediation of 17 interim burial sites at Redstone Arsenal. The activity provides critical support to Team Redstone partners, including the FBI and NASA, ensuring the entire installation is safer and more resilient.



For more information about RCA, visit www.cma.army.mil.