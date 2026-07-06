101st Airborne Soldiers Honored for Stopping Armed Suspect in Clarksville

Courtesy Photo | Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine poses for a photo with U.S. Army Sgt. Maisen Temple (left) assigned to B Company, 7th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and Sgt. Jacob Paz (right) assigned to C Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, during a recognition ceremony at the Clarksville Police Department Headquarters, June 24, 2026. Chief Burdine presented both Soldiers with Citizen Commendations for their heroic actions on May 14, 2026. (Photo by Scott W. Beaubien) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – On June 24, 2026, Sgt. Maisen Temple and Sgt. Jacob Paz were recognized by the Chief of Police, Ty Burdine, at the Clarksville Police Department Headquarters for their heroic actions to stop an armed suspect.

“The Clarksville community is safer because of the courage and quick actions of Sergeants Temple and Paz,” said Burdine. “Their willingness to step forward in a moment of danger reflects the very best of the United States Army and our community's commitment to protecting others. We are honored to recognize them and grateful for their selfless service.”

On May 14, 2026, Temple and Paz were at a local establishment on Riverside Drive, watching a hockey game, when a severely intoxicated person, who had a verbal altercation moments before, reentered with a pistol. Realizing the threat, they both took immediate action to restrain the suspect and prevented him from discharging his weapon.

“He rushed inside, and I just went after him,” said Temple. “I forced his arms down so he couldn’t bring the gun up, and yelled ‘gun, gun, get his hands’… Paz got his hands on him, we exchanged a word or two, and I leaned back and took him to the ground.”

“It felt like a blur,” said Paz. “I just remember glancing over, seeing him with his finger on the trigger… Maisen jumped on him and pushed him towards me. We ended up wrestling him to the ground and held him so he couldn’t do anything.”

The seasoned Noncommissioned Officers stepped up when confronted with the immediate threat to themselves and others. Their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way was the difference in the event becoming a tragedy.

“The actions taken on May 14 by Sgt. Temple and Sgt. Paz are a true testament to the character of our Noncommissioned Officers,” said Anthony Mintz, command sergeant major of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “These two Soldiers refused to hesitate when lives were on the line and helped protect those around them. Their bravery and quick thinking demonstrate their commitment to the community, and they represent the very DNA of the Screaming Eagles, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).”

For their actions, Chief Burdine brought the pair to the Police Headquarters to officially thank them for their selfless service and award them Citizen Commendations. The event was attended by community members, Soldiers, and their chain of command.

“We didn’t expect the chief of police to do that,” said Paz. “We told the detectives we were just trying to help. We’re grateful for it all, but we were just at the right place at the wrong time.”

“I’ve never been a fan of ceremonies, but it was rewarding to see the community thought that we had done something good,” said Temple. “It felt good.”

Both Soldiers exemplified the highest standards of the military and have since been nominated for the Soldier’s Medal for their extraordinary actions. Uninterested in the accolades, the NCOs just hope others will act if put in a similar situation.

“If other Soldiers find themselves in the same spot, I just hope they react the same way,” said Paz. “We signed up to protect America and do our best to keep people safe.”

“Don’t be a passerby,” said Temple. “If you witness an event that you can be helpful in, help.”