Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV | U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Isaiah Grimsley,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV | U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Isaiah Grimsley, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, directs a P-8A Poseidon supporting Valiant Shield 2026 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multilateral field training exercise conducted by the U.S. Armed Forces and partner nations in the Western Pacific focusing on joint, cross-combatant integration operating seamlessly across sea, air, land, and cyberspace. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV) see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP WSS Awards Strategic Contract to Australian Vendor for P-8A Sustainment Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) has awarded a first-of-its-kind contract to Australian vendor Aircraft Equipment Overhauls & Sales (AEOS) to service P-8A Poseidon oxygen masks, strengthening coalition readiness and supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.



The contract allows AEOS to service oxygen masks for both the American and Australian P-8A Poseidon fleets. This contract marks a critical step forward for the P‑8A Cooperative Program, ensuring the continued operational effectiveness of a critical maritime surveillance weapon system.



The Poseidon’s masks are simultaneously being repaired in the United States under the Commercial Common Readiness Solution contract with S&K Technologies.



“By partnering with regional vendors like AEOS, we move repairs closer to the point of need, facilitating faster asset flow and providing essential logistics options in contested environments,” said Dylan Payne, NAVSUP WSS Contracting Officer. “This collaboration ensures optimal readiness for both U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force P-8A fleets within the Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.”



The agreement successfully executes the principles of the Regional Sustainment Framework (RSF). The RSF is a Department of War strategic initiative designed to establish a globally distributed network of maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities that are forward-postured closer to the point of need. Expanding the supply chain to include international capability and capacity establishes a vital second source of supply in the region and addresses the challenges of contested logistics.



“Leveraging collaborative partnerships with international allies and the global defense industrial base, the RSF ensures the Joint Force can rapidly regenerate readiness and prevail in contested logistics environments,” said Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Squadron Leader Benedict Farrell, NAVSUP WSS Readiness and Integrated Logistics Support and Supply Chain Manager Cooperative Program Personnel for P-8A and MQ-4C Integrated Weapon Support Teams.



This innovative resourcing approach was driven by the P-8A Cooperative Program, a bilateral partnership between the U.S. Navy and the RAAF focused on joint production, sustainment, and follow-on development. The arrangement enables both nations to share technical expertise and supply chains, divide project costs, and maintain near-identical aircraft configurations to ensure seamless interoperability.



“The P-8A Poseidon Cooperative Program transformed a standard procurement action into a strategic asset," Farrell noted. "It allowed NAVSUP WSS to leverage the Regional Sustainment Framework effectively, utilizing Australian industry not just as a vendor, but as an integrated partner in coalition readiness. The focus on supporting INDOPACOM meant the development and inclusion of the Australian industrial base permits a shared interest in mitigating contested logistics.”



Ultimately, this contract represents more than a localized procurement action. It serves as a blueprint for future sustainment strategies. As the P-8A Cooperative Program continues to mature, this forward-postured approach guarantees that both nations remain agile, interoperable, and fully equipped to maintain maritime domain awareness and regional stability.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Norfolk, Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, and Tucson, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.