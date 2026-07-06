A Family’s Promise: Three Generations Embody the American Dream at First Army for Nation’s 250th Anniversary

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois — As America celebrates its 250th birthday, the story of the nation is written not in history books alone, but in the lives of the Families who build its enduring legacy. At First Army, the story of Dr. Jason Seol and his family is a powerful testament to that truth.

For Dr. Jason Seol, acting chief, First Army future operations, the anniversary is a profound reflection of his own family’s three-generation journey of gratitude to the United States – a journey that recently culminated in a historic unveiling at the Pentagon.

The story begins 75 years ago on a desolate, frozen hill in Korea. Dr. Seol’s grandfather, Seol Myung-Hee, a refugee who chose democracy over communism, was fighting for his life alongside American forces. In the heat of combat, a U.S. Marine saved his life – a single act of grace that forged an unpayable debt of gratitude that would shape the destiny of a family forever.

“Our family is a living testament to the truth that ‘freedom is not free,” Dr. Seol explained. “Our freedom was paid for in blood, and it became the bedrock of our family’s promise to give back.”

His father, the renowned artist Kyung-Chul (Kacey) Seol, chose to honor that promise through his artistic talents. He dedicated two years of his life, using a microscope and a single-hair paintbrush, to create, “Alliance 70”, a breathtaking 10-foot mural that commemorate 70 years of alliance between the U.S. and the ROK. The artwork is composed of 300,000 microscope, photo-like images, each telling a piece of the shared history between the United States and the Republic of Korea. The color of main background is army green, to represent the beginning of the alliance rooted in the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Korean War. From a distance, these tiny multi-camouflaged portraits and moments of bravery blend seamlessly into the powerful image of a Korean Taeguk – a symbol of harmony and resilience or as an eye of a typhoon, the most powerful and energetic phenomenon of mother nature.

Kacey and Jason traveled in May to Arlington, Va., to unveil “Alliance 70” as a conclusive highlight of the 28th Korea Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD), a high-level biannual forum to facilitate defense consultation between the U.S. and the ROK-signifying the enduing partnership between two nations. “I thought about how big of an artwork it should be to depict the intent and the meaning of our alliance and how I can reflect those 70 years of sacrifice and dedication from both nations onto a canvas,” Kacey said through his son, Jason.

Kacy said the inspiration behind the mural came from sacrifices South Koreans and American service members made to keep South Korea free from communist-North Korea.

Transportation of Mural “Honor Flight”

“Alliance 70,” after a 6,976-mile journey from South Korea on a military “Honor Flight,” now hangs permanently in the Korean War Memorial halls of the Pentagon – the first of its kind.

The mural was loaded onto a military plane from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to Travis Air Force Base, California, before completing its journey at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland. Once there, the mural sat inside a Department of War warehouse. Jason started the journey in South Korea and received the mural in America – like his own Family’s journey to this country.

Seol reflected on how his father’s artwork represented a unique journey to America – especially this year. “America’s 250th birthday feels like a monumental milestone that perfectly mirrors my family’s own journey,” he said. “It began with my grandfather, Seol Myung-Hee, a refugee from what is now North Korea, who chose democracy and fought for it.”

His grandfather fought alongside American Soldiers during the entirety of the Korean War, which ended in 1953 with an armistice.

“Our family is a living testament to the truth that ‘Freedom is not free.’ That freedom was paid for in blood, including by the U.S. Marine who saved my grandfather’s life – a sacrifice that became the bedrock of our Family’s gratitude.”

Seol’s father chose a different path to express his gratitude to America and his family’s legacy through the arts.

“My father carried that legacy, leaving a successful life in Korea to pursue his American dream and pay tribute to that alliance through his art. My (military) service today is the third chapter.”

A Mural among a place of senior military officers

Since his return from the Pentagon ceremony, Jason has reflected on some of the most profound comments and messages he has received from those who have seen the mural including Honorable John Noh, Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs and Maj. Gen. Eric Riley, deputy commanding general-operations, First Army.

“The most meaningful comments are from those who recognize the story behind the art,” he said. “My father wrote in his personal essay, "Ode to My Father" about the "unspoken words that his father’s sad eyes told" when he remembered the tragedies of war. The artwork, "Alliance 70," is his way of finally giving those unspoken words a voice. When people, especially veterans or their surviving families—tell us that the piece helps them understand the human cost and deep friendship behind the alliance, it affirms my father's entire purpose. He wanted to create an unshakeable tribute that would inspire future generations and honor the sacrifices of the past. Knowing it’s doing that forever in the halls of the Pentagon is the most meaningful feedback we could ever receive.”

Dr. Seol reflected on how his father’s artwork represented a unique journey to America – especially this year. “America’s 250th birthday feels like a monumental milestone that perfectly mirrors my family’s own journey,” he said. “It began with my grandfather who chose democracy and fought for freedom.

“My father carried that legacy, leaving a successful life in Korea to pursue his American dream and pay tribute to that alliance through his art.”

Today, the third chapter of that promise is being written at the Rock Island Arsenal. As both a U.S. Army Reserve Officer and a Department of the Army Civilian, Dr. Seol lives the American Dream his grandfather could only imagine. He has pioneered the First Army’s innovative Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) martial arts program, carrying on his grandfather’s “Sound Body, Sound Mind” martial arts principles, who dedicated his life into pioneering Taekwondo after the Korean War, to strengthen the next generation of American Soldiers.

“My job at First Army is to ensure that readiness continues for the next 70 years and beyond.” He said. “The artwork reminds me daily that my work is not just a task; it’s the continuation of a legacy. Just as my grandfather fought for freedom and my father painted its history, my role is to ensure our Soldiers are always prepared to defend it. It grounds my daily mission in a very personal and profound sense of purpose.”

After working for First Army during the day, Jason expressed gratitude in passing on the Family’s story to his two sons.

“I want to pass down a legacy of profound gratitude, discipline, and action,” he said about his sons. “I want them to deeply understand that “Freedom is not I want to pass down a legacy of profound gratitude, discipline, and action. I want them to deeply understand that "Freedom is not free," and that their family's American Dream was made possible by a partnership forged in war. But more than just knowing history, I want them to live it. Whether through military service, creating art, or practicing the martial arts we teach here in Bettendorf, I want them to embrace their great-grandfather’s principle of "Sound Body, Sound Mind." The ultimate legacy I wish to leave my sons is the understanding that they have a responsibility to actively contribute.”

As Americans celebrates its 250th anniversary with fireworks and parades, the Seol Family will celebrate with a deep sense of gratitude. Their journey-from a war-torn hill to the halls of the Pentagon and the heart of the U.S. Army – is a powerful reminder that freedom is a gift earned and paid forward, one generation at a time.