Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Leader to Take Command at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

WHAT: Media organizations are invited to attend a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), where a new commanding officer will be installed.

WHO: Capt. Nicholas Hoffman will relieve Capt. Tony Holmes to become the new commanding officer of NSWC PHD.

WHEN: July 17, 10 a.m.

WHERE: NSWC PHD, located on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California.

WHY: Holmes will conclude his tour as commanding officer of NSWC PHD, which began in December 2022, and will retire after serving nearly 40 years in the Navy. Hoffman, most recently the executive officer for Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific in Yokosuka, Japan, will take the helm of NSWC PHD in a formal ceremony replete with naval tradition.

MEDIA INSTRUCTIONS: Media representatives interested in covering the ceremony must RSVP to NSWC PHD Corporate Communications at mailto:nswcphd_PAO@us.navy.mil no later than July 14, 2026. Please provide the names of all attending personnel.

NSWC PHD is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and provides the U.S. Navy fleet with in-service engineering, test and evaluation, and product support for combat systems. The command is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.