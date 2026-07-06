USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 6-10 JULY 2026

HEAT ILLNESSES

Don't let experience, years of service with deployments, and training received lull you into a false sense of security. A little about myself as we begin. I have been in the service for 36 years. I take good care of myself and choose to stay active with workouts in the gym, running and staying relevant within my MOS with as much fieldwork as possible within the maintenance community. A few years ago, however, it all almost came to an end. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8272/Do-Your-Homework?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

PERSONALLY PROCURED EQUIPMENT

Personally procured equipment is a valuable asset in the cockpit — but only when integrated safely and thoughtfully. Commanders and crews must collaborate to ensure all gear supports, rather than compromises, mission success. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8274/Integrating-Personally-Procured-Equipment-Safely?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

PREVENTING FALLS

Falling from a vehicle might sound funny, but witnessing it firsthand offers a starkly different perspective. Regardless of the administrative controls in place, variables like time, fatigue and complacency affect our decisions to wear PPE and follow SOPs. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8273/The-Constant-Threat-of-Slips-Trips-and-Falls?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

SAFETY BRIEF TOOLS

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center provides a variety of tools to assist leaders and Soldiers with creating detailed safety briefings. Check them out at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Brief-Tools?utm_source=email-pdf&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-whatsnew

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