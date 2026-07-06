(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 6-10 JULY 2026

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Story by Chris Frazier 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    HEAT ILLNESSES

    Don't let experience, years of service with deployments, and training received lull you into a false sense of security. A little about myself as we begin. I have been in the service for 36 years. I take good care of myself and choose to stay active with workouts in the gym, running and staying relevant within my MOS with as much fieldwork as possible within the maintenance community. A few years ago, however, it all almost came to an end. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8272/Do-Your-Homework?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

    PERSONALLY PROCURED EQUIPMENT

    Personally procured equipment is a valuable asset in the cockpit — but only when integrated safely and thoughtfully. Commanders and crews must collaborate to ensure all gear supports, rather than compromises, mission success. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8274/Integrating-Personally-Procured-Equipment-Safely?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

    PREVENTING FALLS

    Falling from a vehicle might sound funny, but witnessing it firsthand offers a starkly different perspective. Regardless of the administrative controls in place, variables like time, fatigue and complacency affect our decisions to wear PPE and follow SOPs. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8273/The-Constant-Threat-of-Slips-Trips-and-Falls?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

    SAFETY BRIEF TOOLS

    The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center provides a variety of tools to assist leaders and Soldiers with creating detailed safety briefings. Check them out at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Brief-Tools?utm_source=email-pdf&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-whatsnew

    SUBSCRIBE TO RM

    Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:19
    Story ID: 569477
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 6-10 JULY 2026, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version