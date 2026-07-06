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    Fort McCoy Senior Commander Presents Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander Presents Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Melissa Dubois, public affairs specialist, with the Fort McCoy, Wis., Public Affairs...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander Presents Civilian Service Commendation Medal
    Melissa Dubois, public affairs specialist, with the Fort McCoy, Wis., Public Affairs Office, received a Civilian Service Commendation Medal on May 21, 2026, from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, senior commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy.

    Dubois earned the award for her efforts as project lead of the 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House.

    The citation states, “For commendable service as the Public Affairs Office project lead for the 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House. Ms. Dubois’ work coordinating and bringing together over thirty organizations across Fort McCoy, the Department of War, and civilian organizations. Throughout this event, Ms. Dubois expertly ensured each organization’s unique capabilities was fully displayed for the public. Her tireless energy, boundless enthusiasm, and unmatched work ethic were key to the success of the Open House. Ms. Dubois’ actions reflect great create upon herself, the Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, and the United States Army.”

    Dubois has been the community relations specialist with the Public Affairs Office since January 2024.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:42
    Story ID: 569463
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0

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    Western Hemisphere
    Fort McCoy
    U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)

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