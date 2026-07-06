Preventive Medicine Soldier Mentors the Next Generation on the Court

LANDSTUHL, Germany — By day, U.S. Army Preventive Medicine Specialist Beethova Aspilaire protects the health and readiness of the force as a Preventive Medicine Specialist at Public Health Command Europe. But after hours, he trades his uniform for a coach's whistle, dedicating his time to shaping the next generation of athletes.



Recently, Aspilaire teamed up with his coworker, Sean Starr, to volunteer as basketball coaches for a local youth team in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The team, proudly named the Thunder Nuggets, consisted of nine eager 7- and 8-year-olds from various schools across the community.



The coaching partnership began organically. Starr initially stepped up to coach because his son was on the team and shared this with Aspilaire. Aspilaire, who does not have children of his own, saw the perfect opportunity to give back to the community and share his lifelong passion for the game. Having played basketball since he was eight years old, he wanted to help the kids build confidence and learn the fundamentals.



"I enjoy seeing the kids running around, giving them different tips and seeing them improve," said Aspilaire.

The season, which ran from January to March, was a resounding success. Over the course of several games, the Thunder Nuggets dominated the court. The coaches praised the children's eagerness to learn. If the kids didn’t know a play or a fundamental skill, the coaches showed them and the improvement was undeniable.



Coaching a team of high-energy children requires more than just basketball knowledge; it requires intense patience and emotional intelligence, skills Aspilaire refined in the military.



When asked what the kids taught the coaches, the answer was unanimous: patience.



Aspilaire credits his military training for giving him the tools to handle the chaotic moments on the court. The Army taught him how to control his emotions, a lesson he passed directly to his young players. He emphasized to the kids the importance of controlling their mental state during a game.

"If you're emotionally charged, you play harder, but you also make more mistakes," Aspilaire observed. He taught the children how to use their energy and frustration to motivate themselves without losing their cool.



Starr agreed that this military-honed emotional control allowed them to pause, think about what they wanted to say, and effectively guide the players. When the kids got nervous before a big game, the coaches were able to patiently talk them through it, building their confidence step by step.



The success of the Thunder Nuggets wasn't just down to the kids and the coaches; it was a community effort. The parents were incredibly supportive, stepping in to help with practices whenever needed and expressing deep appreciation for the time Aspilaire and Starr volunteered.



In the end, the season was about much more than winning games. It was about community building, mentorship, and proving that the skills Soldiers learn in the military, like patience, emotional control, and leadership, have a profound impact both on and off duty.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2026 Date Posted: 07.07.2026 05:39 Story ID: 569444 Location: LANDSTUHL, DE Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preventive Medicine Soldier Mentors the Next Generation on the Court, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.